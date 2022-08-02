Global and United States Hydrofluorocarbons Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Hydrofluorocarbons market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hydrofluorocarbons market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Hydrofluorocarbons market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
HFC R-134A
HFC R-410A
HFC R-407C
HFC R-401A
HFC R-143A
HFC R-404A
Others
Segment by Application
Refrigeration
Air Conditioning
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Arkema SA
Daikin Industries Ltd.
Airgas Inc.
E.I. DU Pont De Nemours & Co.
Honeywell International Inc.
Sinochem Group
Dongyue Group Ltd.
Solvay S.A.
Shandong Yuean Chemical Industry Co.
Linde A.G.
Harp International Ltd.
