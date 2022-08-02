Self-Adhesive Labels Market Size, Manufacturers 2021-2027

Uncategorized

A label is a tool to identify or decorate goods. Self-Adhesive Labels is one kind of label. They are usually used in Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Retailers and Supermarkets, Logistics, etc.

Global Self-Adhesive Labels key players include Avery Dennison, Coveris, CCL Industries, Adestor, UPM Raflatac, etc. Europe is the largest market, with a share about 40%, followed by North America, with a share about 25 percent. In terms of product, Letterpress Printing is the largest segment, with a share about 60%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Food & Beverages, followed by Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial Labels, Logistics, and Retailers and Supermarkets.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market

In 2020, the global Self-Adhesive Labels market size was US$ 43100 million and it is expected to reach US$ 60800 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2027.

Global Self-Adhesive Labels Scope and Market Size

Self-Adhesive Labels market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Self-Adhesive Labels market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Self-Adhesive Labels market is segmented into

Flexographic Printing

Letterpress Printing

Segment by Application, the Self-Adhesive Labels market is segmented into

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Retailers and Supermarkets

Logistics

Industrial Labels

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Self-Adhesive Labels Market Share Analysis

Self-Adhesive Labels market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Self-Adhesive Labels product introduction, recent developments, Self-Adhesive Labels sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Avery Dennison

Coveris

CCL Industries

Adestor

UPM Raflatac

Schades

Constantia Flexibles

Lintec

Fuji Seal International

PMC Label Materials

Thai KK

Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech

Shanghai Jinda Plastic

Zhongshan Fuzhou Adhesive Products

Zhulin Weiye

Zhengwei Printing

Suzhou Jiangtian Packaging & Printing

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Self-Adhesive Labels Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Flexographic Printing
1.2.3 Letterpress Printing
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Food & Beverages
1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.4 Personal Care
1.3.5 Retailers and Supermarkets
1.3.6 Logistics
1.3.7 Industrial Labels
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Self-Adhesive Labels Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Self-Adhesive Labels Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Self-Adhesive Labels Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.3 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
 

 

