Self-Adhesive Labels Market Size, Manufacturers 2021-2027
A label is a tool to identify or decorate goods. Self-Adhesive Labels is one kind of label. They are usually used in Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Retailers and Supermarkets, Logistics, etc.
Global Self-Adhesive Labels key players include Avery Dennison, Coveris, CCL Industries, Adestor, UPM Raflatac, etc. Europe is the largest market, with a share about 40%, followed by North America, with a share about 25 percent. In terms of product, Letterpress Printing is the largest segment, with a share about 60%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Food & Beverages, followed by Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial Labels, Logistics, and Retailers and Supermarkets.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market
In 2020, the global Self-Adhesive Labels market size was US$ 43100 million and it is expected to reach US$ 60800 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2027.
Global Self-Adhesive Labels Scope and Market Size
Self-Adhesive Labels market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Self-Adhesive Labels market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Self-Adhesive Labels market is segmented into
Flexographic Printing
Letterpress Printing
Segment by Application, the Self-Adhesive Labels market is segmented into
Food & Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Personal Care
Retailers and Supermarkets
Logistics
Industrial Labels
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Self-Adhesive Labels Market Share Analysis
Self-Adhesive Labels market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Self-Adhesive Labels product introduction, recent developments, Self-Adhesive Labels sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Avery Dennison
Coveris
CCL Industries
Adestor
UPM Raflatac
Schades
Constantia Flexibles
Lintec
Fuji Seal International
PMC Label Materials
Thai KK
Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech
Shanghai Jinda Plastic
Zhongshan Fuzhou Adhesive Products
Zhulin Weiye
Zhengwei Printing
Suzhou Jiangtian Packaging & Printing
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Self-Adhesive Labels Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Flexographic Printing
1.2.3 Letterpress Printing
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Food & Beverages
1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.4 Personal Care
1.3.5 Retailers and Supermarkets
1.3.6 Logistics
1.3.7 Industrial Labels
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Self-Adhesive Labels Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Self-Adhesive Labels Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Self-Adhesive Labels Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.3 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/