Calcium Oxalate Market Size, Manufacturers 2021-2027
Calcium oxalate (in archaic terminology, oxalate of lime) is a calcium salt of oxalic acid with the chemical formula CaC2O4. It is a chemical compound that forms envelope-shaped crystals, known in plants as raphides. A major constituent of human kidney stones, calcium oxalate is also found in beerstone, a scale that forms on containers used in breweries. The calcium oxalate in our report refers to industrial grade calcium oxalate.
Global Calcium Oxalate key players include Hefei Asialon Chemical, Hummel Croton, Shanghai Dafeng Chemical, Guangdong Joy Chemical, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share about 80%. China is the largest market, with a share about 60%, followed by USA and Europe, total with a share about 35 percent. In terms of product, Purity >99% is the largest segment, with a share about 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Ceramic Glazes, followed by Preparation of Oxalates, etc.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Calcium Oxalate Market
In 2020, the global Calcium Oxalate market size was US$ 9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 10 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2027.
Global Calcium Oxalate Scope and Market Size
Calcium Oxalate market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Calcium Oxalate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Calcium Oxalate market is segmented into
Purity 98-99%
Purity Above 99%
Segment by Application, the Calcium Oxalate market is segmented into
Ceramic Glazes
Preparation of Oxalates
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Calcium Oxalate Market Share Analysis
Calcium Oxalate market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Calcium Oxalate product introduction, recent developments, Calcium Oxalate sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Hummel Croton
Hefei Asialon Chemical
Guangdong Joy Chemical
Shanghai Dafeng Chemical
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Calcium Oxalate Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Calcium Oxalate Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Purity 98-99%
1.2.3 Purity Above 99%
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Calcium Oxalate Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Ceramic Glazes
1.3.3 Preparation of Oxalates
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Calcium Oxalate Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Calcium Oxalate Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Calcium Oxalate Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Calcium Oxalate Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Calcium Oxalate Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Calcium Oxalate Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Calcium Oxalate Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Calcium Oxalate Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Calcium Oxalate Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Calcium Oxalate Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global Calcium Oxalate Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.3 Global Calcium Oxalate Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
3 Global Calcium Oxalate by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Calcium Oxalate Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Calcium Oxalate Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
