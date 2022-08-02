Piezo Ceramic Market Size, Manufacturers 2021-2027

The piezoelectric ceramic is a kind of functional ceramic materials which can create electricity when subjected to a mechanical stress. They will also work in reverse, generating a strain by the application of an electric field. In sensors they make it possible to convert forces, pressures and accelerations into electrical signals, and in sonic and ultrasonic transducers and actuators they convert electric voltages into vibrations or deformations.

Global Piezo Ceramic key players include TDK, MURATA, MORGAN, Konghong Corporation, TAIYO YUDEN, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 50%. Japan is the largest market, with a share about 40%, followed by China, with a share about 20 percent. In terms of product, Lead Magnesium Niobate (PMN) is the largest segment, with a share about 40%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Information & Telecommunication, followed by Industrial & Manufacturing, Automotive, Medical Devices, etc.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Piezo Ceramic Market

In 2020, the global Piezo Ceramic market size was US$ 8862 million and it is expected to reach US$ 11500 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2027.

Global Piezo Ceramic Scope and Market Size

Piezo Ceramic market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Piezo Ceramic market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Piezo Ceramic market is segmented into

Lead zinc titanates (PZT)

Lead titanate (PT)

Lead magnesium niobate (PMN)

Segment by Application, the Piezo Ceramic market is segmented into

Industrial &Manufacturing

Automotive

Information & Telecommunication

Medical Devices

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Piezo Ceramic Market Share Analysis

Piezo Ceramic market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Piezo Ceramic product introduction, recent developments, Piezo Ceramic sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

MURATA

TDK

MORGAN

Konghong

TAIYO YUDEN

KYOCERA

CeramTec

Exelis

Noliac

TRS

KEPO Electronics

APC International

Smart Material

Jiakang Electronics

SensorTech

Meggitt Sensing

Sparkler Ceramics

Johnson Matthey

PI Ceramic

Datong Electronic

Honghua Electronic

Audiowell

Risun Electronic

PANT

Yuhai Electronic Ceramic

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Piezo Ceramic Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Piezo Ceramic Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Lead zinc titanates (PZT)

1.2.3 Lead titanate (PT)

1.2.4 Lead magnesium niobate (PMN)

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Piezo Ceramic Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Industrial &Manufacturing

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Information & Telecommunication

1.3.5 Medical Devices

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Piezo Ceramic Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Piezo Ceramic Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Piezo Ceramic Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Piezo Ceramic Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Piezo Ceramic Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Piezo Ceramic Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Piezo Ceramic Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Piezo Ceramic Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Piezo Ceramic Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Piezo Ceramic Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Piezo Ceramic Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Piezo Ceramic Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global Piezo Ceramic by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Piezo Ceramic Manufac

