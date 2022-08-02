Piezo Ceramic Market Size, Manufacturers 2021-2027
The piezoelectric ceramic is a kind of functional ceramic materials which can create electricity when subjected to a mechanical stress. They will also work in reverse, generating a strain by the application of an electric field. In sensors they make it possible to convert forces, pressures and accelerations into electrical signals, and in sonic and ultrasonic transducers and actuators they convert electric voltages into vibrations or deformations.
Global Piezo Ceramic key players include TDK, MURATA, MORGAN, Konghong Corporation, TAIYO YUDEN, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 50%. Japan is the largest market, with a share about 40%, followed by China, with a share about 20 percent. In terms of product, Lead Magnesium Niobate (PMN) is the largest segment, with a share about 40%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Information & Telecommunication, followed by Industrial & Manufacturing, Automotive, Medical Devices, etc.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Piezo Ceramic Market
In 2020, the global Piezo Ceramic market size was US$ 8862 million and it is expected to reach US$ 11500 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2027.
Global Piezo Ceramic Scope and Market Size
Piezo Ceramic market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Piezo Ceramic market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Piezo Ceramic market is segmented into
Lead zinc titanates (PZT)
Lead titanate (PT)
Lead magnesium niobate (PMN)
Segment by Application, the Piezo Ceramic market is segmented into
Industrial &Manufacturing
Automotive
Information & Telecommunication
Medical Devices
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Piezo Ceramic Market Share Analysis
Piezo Ceramic market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Piezo Ceramic product introduction, recent developments, Piezo Ceramic sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
MURATA
TDK
MORGAN
Konghong
TAIYO YUDEN
KYOCERA
CeramTec
Exelis
Noliac
TRS
KEPO Electronics
APC International
Smart Material
Jiakang Electronics
SensorTech
Meggitt Sensing
Sparkler Ceramics
Johnson Matthey
PI Ceramic
Datong Electronic
Honghua Electronic
Audiowell
Risun Electronic
PANT
Yuhai Electronic Ceramic
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Piezo Ceramic Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Piezo Ceramic Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Lead zinc titanates (PZT)
1.2.3 Lead titanate (PT)
1.2.4 Lead magnesium niobate (PMN)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Piezo Ceramic Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Industrial &Manufacturing
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Information & Telecommunication
1.3.5 Medical Devices
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Piezo Ceramic Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Piezo Ceramic Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Piezo Ceramic Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Piezo Ceramic Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Piezo Ceramic Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Piezo Ceramic Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Piezo Ceramic Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Piezo Ceramic Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Piezo Ceramic Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Piezo Ceramic Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global Piezo Ceramic Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.3 Global Piezo Ceramic Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
3 Global Piezo Ceramic by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Piezo Ceramic Manufac
