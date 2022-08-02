Titanium Powder Market Size, Manufacturers 2021-2027

Titanium powder is the result of processing this metal in a variety of ways to produce a fine metal powder. A silvery metal, titanium is highly valued for its great strength and unmatched corrosion resistance. Titanium powder has a variety of specifications with purity range from 95% to 99.98%. It is widely used in aerospace industry, automobile industry, petrochemical industry etc.

Global Titanium Powder key players include ATI, Cristal, OSAKA Titanium, Fengxiang Titanium, Reading Alloys, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 65%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 60%, followed by Japan, with a share about 15 percent. In terms of product, High Purity Titanium Powder (HPTP) is the largest segment, with a share about 60%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Aerospace Industry, followed by Automobile Industry, Petrochemical Industry, etc.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Titanium Powder Market

In 2020, the global Titanium Powder market size was US$ 3755 million and it is expected to reach US$ 4817 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2027.

Global Titanium Powder Scope and Market Size

Titanium Powder market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Titanium Powder market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Titanium Powder market is segmented into

High Purity Titanium Powder (CPTP)

Alloyed Titanium Powder (ATP)

Segment by Application, the Titanium Powder market is segmented into

Aerospace Industry

Automobile Industry

Petrochemical Industry

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Titanium Powder Market Share Analysis

Titanium Powder market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Titanium Powder product introduction, recent developments, Titanium Powder sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

ATI

Cristal

OSAKA Titanium

Fengxiang Titanium

ADMA Products

Reading Alloys

MTCO

TLS Technik

Global Titanium

GfE

AP&C

Puris

Toho Titanium

Metalysis

Praxair S.T. Tech

