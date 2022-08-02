Titanium Powder Market Size, Manufacturers 2021-2027
Titanium powder is the result of processing this metal in a variety of ways to produce a fine metal powder. A silvery metal, titanium is highly valued for its great strength and unmatched corrosion resistance. Titanium powder has a variety of specifications with purity range from 95% to 99.98%. It is widely used in aerospace industry, automobile industry, petrochemical industry etc.
Global Titanium Powder key players include ATI, Cristal, OSAKA Titanium, Fengxiang Titanium, Reading Alloys, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 65%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 60%, followed by Japan, with a share about 15 percent. In terms of product, High Purity Titanium Powder (HPTP) is the largest segment, with a share about 60%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Aerospace Industry, followed by Automobile Industry, Petrochemical Industry, etc.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Titanium Powder Market
In 2020, the global Titanium Powder market size was US$ 3755 million and it is expected to reach US$ 4817 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2027.
Global Titanium Powder Scope and Market Size
Titanium Powder market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Titanium Powder market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Titanium Powder market is segmented into
High Purity Titanium Powder (CPTP)
Alloyed Titanium Powder (ATP)
Segment by Application, the Titanium Powder market is segmented into
Aerospace Industry
Automobile Industry
Petrochemical Industry
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Titanium Powder Market Share Analysis
Titanium Powder market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Titanium Powder product introduction, recent developments, Titanium Powder sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
ATI
Cristal
OSAKA Titanium
Fengxiang Titanium
ADMA Products
Reading Alloys
MTCO
TLS Technik
Global Titanium
GfE
AP&C
Puris
Toho Titanium
Metalysis
Praxair S.T. Tech
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Titanium Powder Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Titanium Powder Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 High Purity Titanium Powder (CPTP)
1.2.3 Alloyed Titanium Powder (ATP)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Titanium Powder Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Aerospace Industry
1.3.3 Automobile Industry
1.3.4 Petrochemical Industry
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Titanium Powder Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Titanium Powder Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Titanium Powder Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Titanium Powder Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Titanium Powder Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Titanium Powder Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Titanium Powder Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Titanium Powder Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Titanium Powder Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Titanium Powder Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global Titanium Powder Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.3 Global Titanium Powder Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
3 Global Titanium Powder by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Titanium Powder Manufacturers by Sales
