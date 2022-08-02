Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For Japan market, this report focuses on the Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in Japan.
Segment by Type
Polypropylene
Polyamide
Polybutylene Terephthalate
Others
Segment by Application
Automotive
Aerospace
Electronics
Building & Construction
Sporting Equipment
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
Celanese Corporation
PolyOne Corporation
Solvay S.A
PlastiComp Inc
RTP Company
Lanxess AG
Asahi Kasei
SGL Group
SABIC
PPG Fiber Glass Inc
Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd
Technocompound GmbH
Quadrant AG
Kingfa
Daicel Polymer Limited
Dieffenbacher
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Polypropylene
1.2.3 Polyamide
1.2.4 Polybutylene Terephthalate
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Aerospace
1.3.4 Electronics
1.3.5 Building & Construction
1.3.6 Sporting Equipment
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT), Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Long-Fiber Thermoplastics (LFT) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027
