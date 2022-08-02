Metal Hoses Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Metal Hoses market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Metal Hoses market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Metal Hoses market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Strip-wound Hoses
Corrugated Hoses
Segment by Application
Electrical Industry
Mechanical Engineering
Medical Equipment
Aviation
Reactor Technology
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
BOA Holding GmbH
American Boa
Kuri Tec Corporation
Heitkamp?Thumann
Unisource Manufacturing
Hose Master
4-STAR Hose & Supply
JGB Enterprises
International Metal Hose Company
Parker NA
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Metal Hoses Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Metal Hoses Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Strip-wound Hoses
1.2.3 Corrugated Hoses
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Metal Hoses Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Electrical Industry
1.3.3 Mechanical Engineering
1.3.4 Medical Equipment
1.3.5 Aviation
1.3.6 Reactor Technology
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Metal Hoses Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Metal Hoses Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Metal Hoses Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Metal Hoses, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Metal Hoses Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Metal Hoses Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Metal Hoses Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Metal Hoses Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Metal Hoses Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Metal Hoses Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Metal Hoses Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Metal Hoses Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Metal Hoses Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
