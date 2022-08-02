Uncategorized

Global and Japan Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Non-Ferrous Metal Castings market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Non-Ferrous Metal Castings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For Japan market, this report focuses on the Non-Ferrous Metal Castings market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in Japan.

Segment by Type

Light Metal

Heavy Metal

Segment by Application

Automobile

Industry

Agriculture

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Precision Castparts

Alcoa Inc.

Posco

Chalco

Jiangxi Copper

Thyssenkrupp

Beijing Jingtian Precision Investment Casting Co. Ltd.

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Light Metal
1.2.3 Heavy Metal
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Automobile
1.3.3 Industry
1.3.4 Agriculture
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Non-Ferrous Metal Castings, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Non-Ferrous Metal

 

