Global and United States Styrene Butadiene Styrene Rubber Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Styrene Butadiene Styrene Rubber market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Styrene Butadiene Styrene Rubber market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Styrene Butadiene Styrene Rubber market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Styrene 25%~35%
Styrene 35%~45%
Styrene 45%~55%
Segment by Application
Tires
Footwears
Polymer Modification
Adhesives
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
Chevron Phillips Chemical
Kraton
Sinopec Group
Asahi-kasei
CNPC
Dynasol Elastomers
LCY Chemical
Dexco Polymers?TSRC)
Versalis (Eni)
EN Chuan
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Styrene Butadiene Styrene Rubber Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Styrene Butadiene Styrene Rubber Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Styrene 25%~35%
1.2.3 Styrene 35%~45%
1.2.4 Styrene 45%~55%
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Styrene Butadiene Styrene Rubber Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Tires
1.3.3 Footwears
1.3.4 Polymer Modification
1.3.5 Adhesives
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Styrene Butadiene Styrene Rubber Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Styrene Butadiene Styrene Rubber Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Styrene Butadiene Styrene Rubber Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Styrene Butadiene Styrene Rubber, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Styrene Butadiene Styrene Rubber Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Styrene Butadiene Styrene Rubber Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Styrene Butadiene Styrene Rubber Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Styrene Butadiene Styrene Rubber Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Styrene Butadiene Styrene Rubber Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Styrene Butadiene Styrene Rubber
