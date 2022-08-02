Global and United States R124 Refrigerant Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
R124 Refrigerant market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global R124 Refrigerant market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For United States market, this report focuses on the R124 Refrigerant market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Packing: Disposable Steel Cylinders
Packing: Refillsble Steel Cylinders
Segment by Application
Cooling Agent
Foam Blowing Agent
Other
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
DuPont
Honeywell International Inc
Zhejiang Yonghe Refrigerant Co., Ltd.
Refrigerant Solutions Inc.
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 R124 Refrigerant Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global R124 Refrigerant Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Packing: Disposable Steel Cylinders
1.2.3 Packing: Refillsble Steel Cylinders
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global R124 Refrigerant Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Cooling Agent
1.3.3 Foam Blowing Agent
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global R124 Refrigerant Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global R124 Refrigerant Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global R124 Refrigerant Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global R124 Refrigerant, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 R124 Refrigerant Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global R124 Refrigerant Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global R124 Refrigerant Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 R124 Refrigerant Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global R124 Refrigerant Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global R124 Refrigerant Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global R124 Refrigerant Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top R124 Refrigerant Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global R124 Refrigerant Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
