Global and Japan Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Non-Phthalate Plasticizer market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Non-Phthalate Plasticizer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For Japan market, this report focuses on the Non-Phthalate Plasticizer market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in Japan.
Segment by Type
Monocizer Type
Polycizer Type
Segment by Application
Food Utensils
Containers and Packaging
Toys
Other
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
UPC Group
ExxonMobil
BASF
DIC Corporation
CCC Corporate
Nan Ya Plastics Corportation
Aekyung Petrochemical
LG Chem
Evonik Industries
Shandong Hongxin Chemicals
Chromaflo Technologies
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Monocizer Type
1.2.3 Polycizer Type
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Food Utensils
1.3.3 Containers and Packaging
1.3.4 Toys
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Non-Phthalate Plasticizer, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Non-Phthalate Plasticizer Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Non-Phthalate
