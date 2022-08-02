Asia-Pacific Steel Cord Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

Steel cord is the fine steel wire strand or rope for special purposes, which are made of superior high-carbon steel and whose surface is plated with brass. Steel cord is a Freight Car Use mainly reinforcing the casting and at the same time keeping the tire flexible enough to resist shocks and to improve comfort of tires.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Steel Cord in Asia-Pacific market, especially in China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, India and Australia. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries/Regions, type and application.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.primemarketreports.com/report-sample/asia-pacific-steel-cord-2028-496

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Bekaert

Jiangsu Xingda Steel Cord

ArcelorMittal

Hyosung

Shandong SNTON Steel Cord

Bridgestone

Shougang Century

Tokusen

Tokyo Rope MFG

Hubei Fuxing New Material

BMZ

Henan Hengxing

Junma Tyre Cord

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Sodetal

Market Segment by Countries, covering

China

Japan

Korea

Taiwan

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Market Segment by Type, covers

Normal Tensile (NT)

High Tensile (HT)

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Car Use

Freight Car Use

Other

There are 19 Chapters to deeply display the Asia-Pacific Steel Cord market.

Chapter 1, to describe Steel Cord Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Steel Cord, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the Asia-Pacific market by countries, covering China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, India and Australia, with sales, price, revenue and market share of Steel Cord, for each country, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 to analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering 7 Regin, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;

Chapter 14, Steel Cord market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and growth rate forecast, from 2022 to 2028;

Chapter 15, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process, etc.

Chapter 16, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

Chapter 17, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, etc.

Chapter 18 and 19, to describe the research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology and data source.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.primemarketreports.com/chemicals-and-materials/asia-pacific-steel-cord-2028-496

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Steel Cord Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Normal Tensile (NT)

1.2.2 High Tensile (HT)

1.2.3 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Passenger Car Use

1.3.2 Freight Car Use

1.3.3 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Countries

1.4.1 China Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Korea Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Japan Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.4 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.6 India Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.7 Australia Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Bekaert

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Steel Cord Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Bekaert Steel Cord Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)

2.2 Jiangsu Xingda Steel Cord

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Steel Cord Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Jiangsu Xingda Steel Cord Steel Cord Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)

2.3 ArcelorMittal

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.primemarketreports.com/chemicals-and-materials/asia-pacific-steel-cord-2028-496

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.primemarketreports.com/

Similar Reports:

Global (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Steel Cord Conveyor Belt Market 2022 Forecast to 2027

