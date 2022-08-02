Automobile Parts Market Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities 2022

The Global and United States Automobile Parts Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Automobile Parts Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Automobile Parts market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Automobile Parts market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automobile Parts market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Automobile Parts market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/368776/automobile-parts

Segments Covered in the Report

Automobile Parts Market Segment by Type

Interior

Exterior

Automobile Parts Market Segment by Application

OEM

Aftermarket

The report on the Automobile Parts market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the Automobile Parts market player consisting of:

Robert Bosch

Denso Corp.

ZF Friedrichshafen

Magna International lnc.

Aisin Corp.

Continental

Hyundai Mobis

Faurecia

Lear Corp.

Valeo

Yazaki Corp.

Sumitomo Electric Industries

BASF

Adient

Tenneco Inc.

Panasonic Automotive Systems Co.

Yanfeng

Marelli

Aptiv

JTEKT Corp.

otherson Group

Thyssenkrupp

BorgWarner Inc.

Mahle

Plastic Omnium Co

–Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Automobile Parts consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Automobile Parts market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automobile Parts manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automobile Parts with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Automobile Parts submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Automobile Parts Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Automobile Parts Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Automobile Parts Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Automobile Parts Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Automobile Parts Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Automobile Parts Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Automobile Parts Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Automobile Parts Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Automobile Parts Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Automobile Parts Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Automobile Parts Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automobile Parts Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automobile Parts Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Automobile Parts Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Automobile Parts Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Automobile Parts Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Automobile Parts Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Automobile Parts Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Automobile Parts Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Robert Bosch

7.1.1 Robert Bosch Company Details

7.1.2 Robert Bosch Business Overview

7.1.3 Robert Bosch Automobile Parts Introduction

7.1.4 Robert Bosch Revenue in Automobile Parts Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Robert Bosch Recent Development

7.2 Denso Corp.

7.2.1 Denso Corp. Company Details

7.2.2 Denso Corp. Business Overview

7.2.3 Denso Corp. Automobile Parts Introduction

7.2.4 Denso Corp. Revenue in Automobile Parts Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Denso Corp. Recent Development

7.3 ZF Friedrichshafen

7.3.1 ZF Friedrichshafen Company Details

7.3.2 ZF Friedrichshafen Business Overview

7.3.3 ZF Friedrichshafen Automobile Parts Introduction

7.3.4 ZF Friedrichshafen Revenue in Automobile Parts Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 ZF Friedrichshafen Recent Development

7.4 Magna International lnc.

7.4.1 Magna International lnc. Company Details

7.4.2 Magna International lnc. Business Overview

7.4.3 Magna International lnc. Automobile Parts Introduction

7.4.4 Magna International lnc. Revenue in Automobile Parts Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Magna International lnc. Recent Development

7.5 Aisin Corp.

7.5.1 Aisin Corp. Company Details

7.5.2 Aisin Corp. Business Overview

7.5.3 Aisin Corp. Automobile Parts Introduction

7.5.4 Aisin Corp. Revenue in Automobile Parts Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Aisin Corp. Recent Development

7.6 Continental

7.6.1 Continental Company Details

7.6.2 Continental Business Overview

7.6.3 Continental Automobile Parts Introduction

7.6.4 Continental Revenue in Automobile Parts Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Continental Recent Development

7.7 Hyundai Mobis

7.7.1 Hyundai Mobis Company Details

7.7.2 Hyundai Mobis Business Overview

7.7.3 Hyundai Mobis Automobile Parts Introduction

7.7.4 Hyundai Mobis Revenue in Automobile Parts Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Hyundai Mobis Recent Development

7.8 Faurecia

7.8.1 Faurecia Company Details

7.8.2 Faurecia Business Overview

7.8.3 Faurecia Automobile Parts Introduction

7.8.4 Faurecia Revenue in Automobile Parts Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Faurecia Recent Development

7.9 Lear Corp.

7.9.1 Lear Corp. Company Details

7.9.2 Lear Corp. Business Overview

7.9.3 Lear Corp. Automobile Parts Introduction

7.9.4 Lear Corp. Revenue in Automobile Parts Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Lear Corp. Recent Development

7.10 Valeo

7.10.1 Valeo Company Details

7.10.2 Valeo Business Overview

7.10.3 Valeo Automobile Parts Introduction

7.10.4 Valeo Revenue in Automobile Parts Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Valeo Recent Development

7.11 Yazaki Corp.

7.11.1 Yazaki Corp. Company Details

7.11.2 Yazaki Corp. Business Overview

7.11.3 Yazaki Corp. Automobile Parts Introduction

7.11.4 Yazaki Corp. Revenue in Automobile Parts Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Yazaki Corp. Recent Development

7.12 Sumitomo Electric Industries

7.12.1 Sumitomo Electric Industries Company Details

7.12.2 Sumitomo Electric Industries Business Overview

7.12.3 Sumitomo Electric Industries Automobile Parts Introduction

7.12.4 Sumitomo Electric Industries Revenue in Automobile Parts Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Sumitomo Electric Industries Recent Development

7.13 BASF

7.13.1 BASF Company Details

7.13.2 BASF Business Overview

7.13.3 BASF Automobile Parts Introduction

7.13.4 BASF Revenue in Automobile Parts Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 BASF Recent Development

7.14 Adient

7.14.1 Adient Company Details

7.14.2 Adient Business Overview

7.14.3 Adient Automobile Parts Introduction

7.14.4 Adient Revenue in Automobile Parts Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Adient Recent Development

7.15 Tenneco Inc.

7.15.1 Tenneco Inc. Company Details

7.15.2 Tenneco Inc. Business Overview

7.15.3 Tenneco Inc. Automobile Parts Introduction

7.15.4 Tenneco Inc. Revenue in Automobile Parts Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Tenneco Inc. Recent Development

7.16 Panasonic Automotive Systems Co.

7.16.1 Panasonic Automotive Systems Co. Company Details

7.16.2 Panasonic Automotive Systems Co. Business Overview

7.16.3 Panasonic Automotive Systems Co. Automobile Parts Introduction

7.16.4 Panasonic Automotive Systems Co. Revenue in Automobile Parts Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Panasonic Automotive Systems Co. Recent Development

7.17 Yanfeng

7.17.1 Yanfeng Company Details

7.17.2 Yanfeng Business Overview

7.17.3 Yanfeng Automobile Parts Introduction

7.17.4 Yanfeng Revenue in Automobile Parts Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Yanfeng Recent Development

7.18 Marelli

7.18.1 Marelli Company Details

7.18.2 Marelli Business Overview

7.18.3 Marelli Automobile Parts Introduction

7.18.4 Marelli Revenue in Automobile Parts Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 Marelli Recent Development

7.19 Aptiv

7.19.1 Aptiv Company Details

7.19.2 Aptiv Business Overview

7.19.3 Aptiv Automobile Parts Introduction

7.19.4 Aptiv Revenue in Automobile Parts Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 Aptiv Recent Development

7.20 JTEKT Corp.

7.20.1 JTEKT Corp. Company Details

7.20.2 JTEKT Corp. Business Overview

7.20.3 JTEKT Corp. Automobile Parts Introduction

7.20.4 JTEKT Corp. Revenue in Automobile Parts Business (2017-2022)

7.20.5 JTEKT Corp. Recent Development

7.21 otherson Group

7.21.1 otherson Group Company Details

7.21.2 otherson Group Business Overview

7.21.3 otherson Group Automobile Parts Introduction

7.21.4 otherson Group Revenue in Automobile Parts Business (2017-2022)

7.21.5 otherson Group Recent Development

7.22 Thyssenkrupp

7.22.1 Thyssenkrupp Company Details

7.22.2 Thyssenkrupp Business Overview

7.22.3 Thyssenkrupp Automobile Parts Introduction

7.22.4 Thyssenkrupp Revenue in Automobile Parts Business (2017-2022)

7.22.5 Thyssenkrupp Recent Development

7.23 BorgWarner Inc.

7.23.1 BorgWarner Inc. Company Details

7.23.2 BorgWarner Inc. Business Overview

7.23.3 BorgWarner Inc. Automobile Parts Introduction

7.23.4 BorgWarner Inc. Revenue in Automobile Parts Business (2017-2022)

7.23.5 BorgWarner Inc. Recent Development

7.24 Mahle

7.24.1 Mahle Company Details

7.24.2 Mahle Business Overview

7.24.3 Mahle Automobile Parts Introduction

7.24.4 Mahle Revenue in Automobile Parts Business (2017-2022)

7.24.5 Mahle Recent Development

7.25 Plastic Omnium Co

7.25.1 Plastic Omnium Co Company Details

7.25.2 Plastic Omnium Co Business Overview

7.25.3 Plastic Omnium Co Automobile Parts Introduction

7.25.4 Plastic Omnium Co Revenue in Automobile Parts Business (2017-2022)

7.25.5 Plastic Omnium Co Recent Development

Any questions or further requirements about the report, please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/368776/automobile-parts

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

Company Profiles:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States