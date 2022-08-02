Asia-Pacific Rodenticides Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

Rodenticides are pesticides that kill rodents. Rodents include not only rats and mice, but also squirrels, woodchucks, chipmunks, porcupines, nutria, and beavers. Although rodents play important roles in nature, they may sometimes require control. They can damage crops, violate housing codes, transmit disease, and in some cases cause ecological damage.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Rodenticides in Asia-Pacific market, especially in China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, India and Australia. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries/Regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

UPL

Basf

Liphatech

Bayer Cropscience

Senestech

Marusan Pharma Biotech

Syngenta

JT Eaton

Neogen Corporation

PelGar International

Brizal Quimica

Impex Europa

TEIKOKU SEIYAKU

Pulangke

SANLI

Market Segment by Countries, covering

China

Japan

Korea

Taiwan

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Market Segment by Type, covers

Anticoagulants

Non-anticoagulants

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Agriculture

Domestic/Industrial/Public Health

There are 19 Chapters to deeply display the Asia-Pacific Rodenticides market.

Chapter 1, to describe Rodenticides Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Rodenticides, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the Asia-Pacific market by countries, covering China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, India and Australia, with sales, price, revenue and market share of Rodenticides, for each country, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 to analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering 7 Regin, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;

Chapter 14, Rodenticides market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and growth rate forecast, from 2022 to 2028;

Chapter 15, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process, etc.

Chapter 16, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

Chapter 17, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, etc.

Chapter 18 and 19, to describe the research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology and data source.

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Rodenticides Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Anticoagulants

1.2.2 Non-anticoagulants

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Agriculture

1.3.2 Domestic/Industrial/Public Health

1.4 Market Analysis by Countries

1.4.1 China Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Korea Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Japan Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.4 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.6 India Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.7 Australia Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 UPL

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Rodenticides Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 UPL Rodenticides Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)

2.2 Basf

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Rodenticides Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Basf Rodenticides Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)

2.3 Liphatech

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Rodenticides Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1



