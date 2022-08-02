Precious Metals Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Precious Metals Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Precious Metals Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Precious Metals market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Precious Metals market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Precious Metals market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Precious Metals market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/163799/precious-metals

Precious Metals Market Segment by Type

Gold

Silver Metal

Platinum Group Metals

Precious Metals Market Segment by Application

Industry

Consumer Sector

Financial Sector

The report on the Precious Metals market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Newmont Corporation

Barrick

Nornickel

AngloAmerica

Sibanye Gold Limited

AngloGold Ashanti Limited

Polyus Gold International

China National Gold Group Co.,Ltd.

Kinross Gold Corporation

Newcrest Mining Limited

Gold Fields Limited

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd

Polymetal International Plc

Fresnillo plc

Shangdong gold group Co.,Ltd.

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Precious Metals consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Precious Metals market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Precious Metals manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Precious Metals with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Precious Metals submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Precious Metals Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Precious Metals Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Precious Metals Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Precious Metals Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Precious Metals Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Precious Metals Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Precious Metals Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Precious Metals Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Precious Metals Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Precious Metals Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Precious Metals Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Precious Metals Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Precious Metals Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Precious Metals Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Precious Metals Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Precious Metals Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Precious Metals Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Precious Metals Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Precious Metals Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Newmont Corporation

7.1.1 Newmont Corporation Corporation Information

7.1.2 Newmont Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Newmont Corporation Precious Metals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Newmont Corporation Precious Metals Products Offered

7.1.5 Newmont Corporation Recent Development

7.2 Barrick

7.2.1 Barrick Corporation Information

7.2.2 Barrick Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Barrick Precious Metals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Barrick Precious Metals Products Offered

7.2.5 Barrick Recent Development

7.3 Nornickel

7.3.1 Nornickel Corporation Information

7.3.2 Nornickel Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Nornickel Precious Metals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Nornickel Precious Metals Products Offered

7.3.5 Nornickel Recent Development

7.4 AngloAmerica

7.4.1 AngloAmerica Corporation Information

7.4.2 AngloAmerica Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 AngloAmerica Precious Metals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 AngloAmerica Precious Metals Products Offered

7.4.5 AngloAmerica Recent Development

7.5 Sibanye Gold Limited

7.5.1 Sibanye Gold Limited Corporation Information

7.5.2 Sibanye Gold Limited Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Sibanye Gold Limited Precious Metals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Sibanye Gold Limited Precious Metals Products Offered

7.5.5 Sibanye Gold Limited Recent Development

7.6 AngloGold Ashanti Limited

7.6.1 AngloGold Ashanti Limited Corporation Information

7.6.2 AngloGold Ashanti Limited Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 AngloGold Ashanti Limited Precious Metals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 AngloGold Ashanti Limited Precious Metals Products Offered

7.6.5 AngloGold Ashanti Limited Recent Development

7.7 Polyus Gold International

7.7.1 Polyus Gold International Corporation Information

7.7.2 Polyus Gold International Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Polyus Gold International Precious Metals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Polyus Gold International Precious Metals Products Offered

7.7.5 Polyus Gold International Recent Development

7.8 China National Gold Group Co.,Ltd.

7.8.1 China National Gold Group Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information

7.8.2 China National Gold Group Co.,Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 China National Gold Group Co.,Ltd. Precious Metals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 China National Gold Group Co.,Ltd. Precious Metals Products Offered

7.8.5 China National Gold Group Co.,Ltd. Recent Development

7.9 Kinross Gold Corporation

7.9.1 Kinross Gold Corporation Corporation Information

7.9.2 Kinross Gold Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Kinross Gold Corporation Precious Metals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Kinross Gold Corporation Precious Metals Products Offered

7.9.5 Kinross Gold Corporation Recent Development

7.10 Newcrest Mining Limited

7.10.1 Newcrest Mining Limited Corporation Information

7.10.2 Newcrest Mining Limited Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Newcrest Mining Limited Precious Metals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Newcrest Mining Limited Precious Metals Products Offered

7.10.5 Newcrest Mining Limited Recent Development

7.11 Gold Fields Limited

7.11.1 Gold Fields Limited Corporation Information

7.11.2 Gold Fields Limited Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Gold Fields Limited Precious Metals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Gold Fields Limited Precious Metals Products Offered

7.11.5 Gold Fields Limited Recent Development

7.12 Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd

7.12.1 Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd Corporation Information

7.12.2 Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd Precious Metals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd Products Offered

7.12.5 Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd Recent Development

7.13 Polymetal International Plc

7.13.1 Polymetal International Plc Corporation Information

7.13.2 Polymetal International Plc Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Polymetal International Plc Precious Metals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Polymetal International Plc Products Offered

7.13.5 Polymetal International Plc Recent Development

7.14 Fresnillo plc

7.14.1 Fresnillo plc Corporation Information

7.14.2 Fresnillo plc Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Fresnillo plc Precious Metals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Fresnillo plc Products Offered

7.14.5 Fresnillo plc Recent Development

7.15 Shangdong gold group Co.,Ltd.

7.15.1 Shangdong gold group Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information

7.15.2 Shangdong gold group Co.,Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Shangdong gold group Co.,Ltd. Precious Metals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Shangdong gold group Co.,Ltd. Products Offered

7.15.5 Shangdong gold group Co.,Ltd. Recent Development

Any questions about the report, please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/163799/precious-metals

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

Company Profiles:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States