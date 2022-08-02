North America PVDF Resin Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

This report is concentrated on PVDF Resin . PVDF is a polymer with several crystalline forms depending on the processing conditions. It has a melting temperature (~170 oC) significantly lower than that of the other fluoropolymers. The normal processing temperatures for PVDF are in the range 200260 C, and the continuous service temperature for PVDF is up to 150 C. The crystallinity of PVDF increases significantly in the first week after processing and stabilizes after 4 weeks. This phenomenon increases crystallinity up to 65% and results in the intrinsic stress and the potential stress cracking.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the PVDF Resin in North America market, especially in United States, Canada and Mexico. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Market Segment by Countries, covering

Market Segment by Type, covers

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the North America PVDF Resin market.

Chapter 1, to describe PVDF Resin Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of PVDF Resin, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the North America market by countries, covering United States, Canada and Mexico, with sales, revenue and market share of PVDF Resin, for each country, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the segment market in United States, Canada and Mexico, by manufacturers, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;

Chapter 10, PVDF Resin market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price and revenue, from 2022 to 2028;

Chapter 11, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process etc.

Chapter 12, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

Chapter 13, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers etc.

Chapter 14 and 15, to describe PVDF Resin Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 PVDF Resin Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 PVDF Granule

1.2.2 PVDF Powder

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Agricultural Coating

1.3.2 Chemicals

1.3.3 Electronics

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Countries

1.4.1 United States Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Mexico Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Canada Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Arkema

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 PVDF Resin Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Arkema PVDF Resin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)

2.2 Solvay

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 PVDF Resin Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Solvay PVDF Resin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)

2.3 Dongyue

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 PVDF Resin Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 Dongyue PVDF Resin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)

2.4 3F

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 PVDF Resin Type and

