North America Specialty Graphite Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

Special graphite mainly refers to the high-intensity, high-density, high purity graphite products, has very important applications in many areas such as electronics, aerospace, defense, nuclear power, metallurgy and others.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Specialty Graphite in North America market, especially in United States, Canada and Mexico. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Toyo Tanso

SGL Group

Tokai Carbon

Mersen

IBIDEN

Entegris

Nippon Carbon

SEC Carbon

GrafTech

Morgan

Schunk

Fangda Carbon

Datong XinCheng

Sinosteel

Henan Tianli

KaiYuan Special Graphite

Zhongnan Diamond

Qingdao Tennry Carbon

Dahua Glory Special Graphite

Shida Carbon

Baofeng Five-star Graphite

Harbin Electric Carbon Factory

Market Segment by Countries, covering

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the North America Specialty Graphite market.

Chapter 1, to describe Specialty Graphite Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Specialty Graphite, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the North America market by countries, covering United States, Canada and Mexico, with sales, revenue and market share of Specialty Graphite, for each country, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the segment market in United States, Canada and Mexico, by manufacturers, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;

Chapter 10, Specialty Graphite market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price and revenue, from 2022 to 2028;

Chapter 11, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process etc.

Chapter 12, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

Chapter 13, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers etc.

Chapter 14 and 15, to describe Specialty Graphite Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Specialty Graphite Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Isotropic Graphite

1.2.2 Extruded Graphite

1.2.3 Molded Graphite

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Photovoltaic Industry

1.3.2 Semiconductor Industry

1.3.3 Electrical Discharge Machining

1.3.4 Foundry & Metallurgy Field

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Countries

1.4.1 United States Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Mexico Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Canada Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Toyo Tanso

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Specialty Graphite Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Toyo Tanso Specialty Graphite Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)

2.2 SGL Group

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Specialty Graphite Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 SGL Group Specialty Graphite Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)

2.3 Tokai Carbon

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Specialty Graphite Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

