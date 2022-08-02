North America Trans Resveratrol Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

Resveratrol is a phenolic compound, a stilbene, created by plants in response to injury, infection, and fungal attack. It exists in two forms, the trans- and cis- molecule forms, with trans-resveratrol being the highly-absorbable form. The compound is regarded as having powerful antioxidant effects, thereby supporting health at the cellular level.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Trans Resveratrol in North America market, especially in United States, Canada and Mexico. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

DSM

Evolva

Sabinsa

InterHealth

Maypro

Laurus Labs

JF-NATURAL

Great Forest Biomedical

Shaanxi Ciyuan Biotech

Chengdu Yazhong

Changsha Huir Biological-tech

Xi'an Gaoyuan Bio-Chem

Xi'an Sinuote

Market Segment by Countries, covering

Market Segment by Type, covers

Dietary Supplement

Cosmetic

Food and Beverage

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the North America Trans Resveratrol market.

Chapter 1, to describe Trans Resveratrol Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Trans Resveratrol, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the North America market by countries, covering United States, Canada and Mexico, with sales, revenue and market share of Trans Resveratrol, for each country, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the segment market in United States, Canada and Mexico, by manufacturers, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;

Chapter 10, Trans Resveratrol market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price and revenue, from 2022 to 2028;

Chapter 11, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process etc.

Chapter 12, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

Chapter 13, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers etc.

Chapter 14 and 15, to describe Trans Resveratrol Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Trans Resveratrol Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Synthetic

1.2.2 Plant Extract

1.2.3 Fermentation

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Dietary Supplement

1.3.2 Cosmetic

1.3.3 Food and Beverage

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Countries

1.4.1 United States Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Mexico Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Canada Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 DSM

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Trans Resveratrol Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 DSM Trans Resveratrol Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)

2.2 Evolva

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Trans Resveratrol Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Evolva Trans Resveratrol Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)

2.3 Sabinsa

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Trans Resveratrol Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 Sabinsa Trans Resveratrol Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)

2.

