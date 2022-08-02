North America and Europe Camphene Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

Camphene is a type of organic compounds that belongs to bicyclic monoterpene. It is nearly insoluble in water, but very soluble in common organic solvents. It volatilizes readily at room temperature.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Camphene in North America and Europe market, especially in United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and Spain. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries/Regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

CABB GmbH

Camphor & Allied Products

Mangalam Organics Limited

Saptagir Camphor

Kanchi Karpooram Limited

Orgsintez OJSC

Himachal Terepene Products Private Limited (HTPPL)

Fujian Green Pine

Foshan Sanshui

Suzhou Youhe Science and Technology

Dongping Flavor & Fragrances

Sky Dragon Fine-Chem

Market Segment by Countries, covering

United States

United Kingdom

Canada

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Market Segment by Type, covers

Super Grade Camphene

First Grade Camphene

Second Grade Camphene

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Flavor & Fragrance

Synthetic Material

Pesticide

Other

There are 19 Chapters to deeply display the North America and Europe Camphene market.

Chapter 1, to describe Camphene Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Camphene, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the North America and Europe market by countries, covering United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, with sales, price, revenue and market share of Camphene, for each country, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 to analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering 7 countries, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;

Chapter 14, Camphene market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and growth rate forecast, from 2022 to 2028;

Chapter 15, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process, etc.

Chapter 16, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

Chapter 17, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, etc.

Chapter 18 and 19, to describe the research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology and data source.

Table of content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Camphene Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Super Grade Camphene

1.2.2 First Grade Camphene

1.2.3 Second Grade Camphene

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Flavor & Fragrance

1.3.2 Synthetic Material

1.3.3 Pesticide

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Countries

1.4.1 United States Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Canada Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.3 United Kingdom Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.4 Germany Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.5 France Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.6 Italy Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.7 Spain Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 CABB GmbH

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Camphene Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 CABB GmbH Camphene Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)

2.2 Camphor & Allied Products

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Camphene Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Camphor & Allied Products Camphene Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)

2.3 Mangalam

