Global Drip Irrigation Systems Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Drip Irrigation Systems market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Drip Irrigation Systems market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Emitters
Pressure Gauge
Drip Tube
Valves
Filters
Others
Segment by Application
Agriculture
Landscape
Greenhouse
Others
By Company
Netafim
Jain Irrigation System
Lidsay
Toro
Eurodrip
EPC
Driptech
Microjet
Rain Bird
Rivulus
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Drip Irrigation Systems Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Drip Irrigation Systems Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Emitters
1.2.3 Pressure Gauge
1.2.4 Drip Tube
1.2.5 Valves
1.2.6 Filters
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Drip Irrigation Systems Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Agriculture
1.3.3 Landscape
1.3.4 Greenhouse
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Drip Irrigation Systems Production
2.1 Global Drip Irrigation Systems Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Drip Irrigation Systems Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Drip Irrigation Systems Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Drip Irrigation Systems Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Drip Irrigation Systems Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Drip Irrigation Systems Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Drip Irrigation Systems Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Drip Irrigation Systems Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Drip Irrigation Systems Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Drip Irrigation Systems Sales by Region
