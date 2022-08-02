Global Drip Irrigation Systems Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Drip Irrigation Systems market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Drip Irrigation Systems market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Emitters

Pressure Gauge

Drip Tube

Valves

Filters

Others

Segment by Application

Agriculture

Landscape

Greenhouse

Others

By Company

Netafim

Jain Irrigation System

Lidsay

Toro

Eurodrip

EPC

Driptech

Microjet

Rain Bird

Rivulus

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Drip Irrigation Systems Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Drip Irrigation Systems Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Emitters

1.2.3 Pressure Gauge

1.2.4 Drip Tube

1.2.5 Valves

1.2.6 Filters

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Drip Irrigation Systems Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Agriculture

1.3.3 Landscape

1.3.4 Greenhouse

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Drip Irrigation Systems Production

2.1 Global Drip Irrigation Systems Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Drip Irrigation Systems Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Drip Irrigation Systems Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Drip Irrigation Systems Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Drip Irrigation Systems Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Drip Irrigation Systems Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Drip Irrigation Systems Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Drip Irrigation Systems Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Drip Irrigation Systems Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Drip Irrigation Systems Sales by Region



