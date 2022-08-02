Microbial Biorational Pesticide Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Microbial Biorational Pesticide in global, including the following market information:

Global Microbial Biorational Pesticide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Microbial Biorational Pesticide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Microbial Biorational Pesticide companies in 2021 (%)

The global Microbial Biorational Pesticide market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Insecticides Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Microbial Biorational Pesticide include Bayer, Syngenta, Monsanto Bioag, BASF SE, Dowdupont, Valent Biosciences, Isagro SAP, Koppert and Marrone Bio Innovations and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Microbial Biorational Pesticide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Microbial Biorational Pesticide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Microbial Biorational Pesticide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Insecticides

Fungicides

Nematicides

Global Microbial Biorational Pesticide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Microbial Biorational Pesticide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Foliar Spray

Soil Treatment

Trunk Injection

Global Microbial Biorational Pesticide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Microbial Biorational Pesticide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Microbial Biorational Pesticide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Microbial Biorational Pesticide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Microbial Biorational Pesticide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Microbial Biorational Pesticide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bayer

Syngenta

Monsanto Bioag

BASF SE

Dowdupont

Valent Biosciences

Isagro SAP

Koppert

Marrone Bio Innovations

Russell IPM

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Microbial Biorational Pesticide Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Microbial Biorational Pesticide Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Microbial Biorational Pesticide Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Microbial Biorational Pesticide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Microbial Biorational Pesticide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Microbial Biorational Pesticide Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Microbial Biorational Pesticide Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Microbial Biorational Pesticide Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Microbial Biorational Pesticide Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Microbial Biorational Pesticide Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Microbial Biorational Pesticide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Microbial Biorational Pesticide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Microbial Biorational Pesticide Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Microbial Biorational Pesticide Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Microbial Biorational Pe

