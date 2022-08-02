Retail Lending in the United States of America (USA) – Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2025
Summary
Retail Lending in the United States industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2016-20, and forecast to 2025). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Key Highlights
– This retail lending market profile covers the mortgage and consumer credit market.
– The US retail lending market had total balances outstanding of $12,220.5bn in 2020, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.8% between 2016 and 2020.
– The mortgage credit segment was the market's most lucrative in 2020, with total balances outstanding of $10,412.0bn, equivalent to 85.2% of the market's overall value.
– The US retail lending market in outstanding balance declined by 5.1%, the first time since the aftermath of the financial crisis of 2008, with a significant decline in new consumer credit, amid the recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scope
– Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the retail lending market in the United States
– Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the retail lending market in the United States
– Leading company profiles reveal details of key retail lending market players? global operations and financial performance
– Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the United States retail lending market with five year forecasts
Reasons to Buy
– What was the size of the United States retail lending market by value in 2020?
– What will be the size of the United States retail lending market in 2025?
– What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the United States retail lending market?
– How has the market performed over the last five years?
– What are the main segments that make up the United States's retail lending market?
Table of content
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1. Market value
1.2. Market value forecast
1.3. Category segmentation
1.4. Geography segmentation
1.5. Market rivalry
1.6. Competitive Landscape
2 Market Overview
2.1. Market definition
2.2. Market analysis
3 Market Data
3.1. Market value
4 Market Segmentation
4.1. Category segmentation
4.2. Geography segmentation
5 Market Outlook
5.1. Market value forecast
6 Five Forces Analysis
6.1. Summary
6.2. Buyer power
6.3. Supplier power
6.4. New entrants
6.5. Threat of substitutes
6.6. Degree of rivalry
7 Competitive Landscape
7.1. Who are the leading players?
7.2. What disruptors/challengers have changed the market in recent years?
8 Company Profiles
8.1. Wells Fargo & Company
8.2. Quicken Loans Inc.
8.3. HSBC Bank USA NA
8.4. Bank of America Corp
8.5. Navy Federal Credit Union
8.6. JPMorgan Chase & Co.
9 Macroeconomic Indicators
9.1. Country data
10 Appendix
10.1. Methodology
10.2. Industry associations
10.3. Related MarketLine research
10.4. About MarketLine
