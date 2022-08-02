Stripe – Competitor Profile

Summary

Stripe is a global payment services provider. Founded in 2010, the solution allows online merchants and vendors to accept payments for products and services offered through their own websites and mobile apps, as well as for those offered through third-party online marketplaces and platforms. Stripe works on all web-enabled devices. Stripe has been deployed by a host of businesses globally, including online merchants, marketplaces, and platforms. Prominent brands that support Stripe include Grab, ShopStyle, Shopify, and Lyft.

The solution allows businesses to accept payments in over 135 currencies through payment methods including debit and credit cards, Automatic Clearing House (ACH), Apple Pay, and Alipay. In the US, it is supported by major card schemes Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, JCB, Diners Club, and China UnionPay.

To expand its product portfolio, it introduced a card-issuing service in July 2018, enabling online businesses and platforms to issue their own payment cards. In September 2018, Stripe introduced terminals enabling merchants to accept in-store payments. Most recently, in September 2019, Stripe entered the lending segment with the launch of Stripe Capital, a lending service that offers business loans to Stripe?s online business customers in the US. In December 2020, Stripe introduced Stripe Treasury, a banking-as-a-service API, that enables Stripe?s clients to provide banking services such as interest-earning accounts, pay bills, and fund transfers to their customers.

Launched in the US, Stripe is now available in 44 countries across North and South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Most recently, in April 2021, Stripe expanded its operations to the UAE.

– In 2010, Stripe was founded.

– In September 2015, Stripe Relay was launched.

– In December 2020, Stripe launched Stripe Treasury, a banking-as-a-service API, that enables Stripe?s clients to provide banking services such as interest-earning accounts, pay bills, and fund transfers to their customers.

– In May 2021, Stripe launched Payment Links, a service that allows merchants to accept online payments via a payment link, which can be shared via SMS or email.

Table of Contents

Overview

Benchmarking

Revenue Model

Products & Services

Significant Events

Partner Merchants & Platforms

Appendix

