Switzerland PESTLE Insights – A Macroeconomic Outlook Report
Summary
Financial intermediation, real estate and business activities contributed 27.6% to the gross value added (GVA) in 2020, followed by mining, manufacturing and utilities (20.6%), and wholesale, retail and hotels (15.9%). Agriculture contributed the least to the economy, accounting for 0.63% of the GVA in 2020.
Five cantons are driving the Swiss economy; they contributed 52.63% to the country?s GDP and 53.66% of the population in 2020
The SMI index exhibited an upward trend during May 11, 2020, to May 11, 2021. Overall, the index increased by 13.4% from 9,689.7 on May 11, 2020, to 10,992.5 on May 11, 2021.
Scope
– According to the government?s STEP 35 plan, Switzerland plans to increase the carrying capacity of its railway to 2 million people by 2040, which is more than 50% of its current carrying capacity.
Reasons to Buy
– Macroeconomic Outlook Report identifies the potentials of the country as an investment destination by analyzing the political, economic, social, technological, legal and environmental (PESTLE) structure.
– PESTLE Insights provides 360 degree view of the economy which can be used as a strategic tool to understand the market dynamics, business potentials and direction of operations
– Along with providing the country?s snapshot, the report captures the risk factors pertaining to the macroeconomic risks, political environment, legal environment, demographic and social structure effectiveness, technology & infrastructure and natural and geographic aspects that might impact business.
– This report also highlights key clusters/cities which contribute significantly to the country GDP and population along with major companies? presence in these areas.
