China Copper Products Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Copper Products in China, including the following market information:
China Copper Products Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
China Copper Products Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
China top five Copper Products companies in 2020 (%)
The global Copper Products market size is expected to growth from US$ 138060 million in 2020 to US$ 131670 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of -0.7% during 2021-2027.
The China Copper Products market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.
QYResearch has surveyed the Copper Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
China Copper Products Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
China Copper Products Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Copper Plates
Copper Strips
Copper Foils
Copper Tubes
Copper Rods
Copper Wires
Copper Profiles
China Copper Products Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
China Copper Products Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Electronic Industry
Transportation Industry
Machinery Industry
Architecture and Art
Other
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Copper Products revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Copper Products revenues share in China market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Copper Products sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Copper Products sales share in China market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Aurubis
Jiangxi Copper
KME Group SpA
Hailiang Group
Wieland
Golden Dragon
Jintian Group
Jinchuan Group
Mueller Ind
IUSA
Marmon
Wolverine Tube
Poongsan
MKM
GB Holding
TNMG
Luvata
CHALCO
Mitsubishi Materials
Diehl Group
KGHM
Furukawa Electric
Xingye Copper
CNMC
HALCOR Group
ChangChun Group
IBC Advanced Alloy
Anhui Xinke
Chunlei Copper
Nan Ya Plastics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Copper Products Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 China Copper Products Market Overview
1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.4.1 Research Methodology
1.4.2 Research Process
1.4.3 Base Year
2 China Copper Products Overall Market Size
2.1 China Copper Products Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 China Copper Products Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 China Copper Products Sales: 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Copper Products Players in China Market
3.2 Top China Copper Products Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 China Copper Products Revenue by Companies
3.4 China Copper Products Sales by Companies
3.5 China Copper Products Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Copper Products Companies in China Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Manufacturers Copper Products Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Copper Products Players in China Market
3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Copper Products Companies in China
3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Copper Products Companies in China
4 Sights by Type
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – China Copper Products Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027
4.1.2 Copper Plates
4.1.3 Copper Strips
4.1.4 Copper Foils
4.1.5 Copper Tubes
