Global and United States Sodium Hydroxide Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Sodium Hydroxide market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sodium Hydroxide market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Sodium Hydroxide market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Liquid Caustic Soda
Solid Caustic Soda
Caustic Soda Flake
Caustic Soda Particle
Segment by Application
Pulp and Paper
Textiles
Soap and Detergents
Bleach Manufacturing
Petroleum Products
Aluminum Processing
Chemical Processing
Other
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
DuPont
OxyChem
Westlake (Axiall)
Olin Corporation
Formosa Plastics Corporation
Tosoh
Ineos Chlor Ltd
Asahi Glass
Covestro
Shin-Etsu Chemical
AkzoNobel
Hanwha Chemical
Solvay
LG Chemical
Tokuyama Corp
SABIC
Kemira
Basf
Aditya Birla Chemicals
GACL
ChemChina
Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical
Xinjiang Tianye
Beiyuan Group
Shandong Jinling
SP Chemical(Taixing)
Haili Chemical
Huatai Group
Wanhua Chemical (Ningbo)
Tangshan Sanyou Alkali Chloride
