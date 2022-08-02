Global and China Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For China market, this report focuses on the Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.
Segment by Type
Fiber Reinforce Plastic (FRP)
Unsaturated Polyester Resin For Non-FRP
Segment by Application
Construction Industry
Automotive Industry
Shipbuilding Industry
Other
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Ashland
Yabang
Changzhou Fangxin
DSM
BASF SE
Reichhold
Guangdong Huaxun
CCP Composites
Tianhe Resin
AOC
Zhaoqing Futian
Jiangsu Fullmark
Huzhou Hongjian
Changzhou Huari
U-Pica
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Fiber Reinforce Plastic (FRP)
1.2.3 Unsaturated Polyester Resin For Non-FRP
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Construction Industry
1.3.3 Automotive Industry
1.3.4 Shipbuilding Industry
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR), Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
