2022-2027 Global and Regional LCD Glass Substrate Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global LCD Glass Substrate market was valued at 657.48 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.28% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

LCD glass substrate is a special glass used for thin-film transistor (TFT) LCDs which form the display area of products including LCD televisions, personal computers and mobile phones. An LCD panel consists of various components stacked in a number of layers.

These components include a polarizer, a color filter and a liquid crystal layer, with the glass substrate being the most important.One of the major drivers in this market is the use of LCDs in many devices, such as smartphones, tablets, TVs, and PCs. As CRT becomes less and less popular, LCD has become the main technology used in many devices, especially portable ones. This is due largely to the reduction in device size and size of display panels, and because the demand for high-quality display has been increasing. One of the trends in this market is the reduced thickness of LCD glass substrates.

Vendors are focusing on manufacturing light and thin glass substrates to reduce the thickness of devices that use them. Another major trend is increased innovations in technology. The market is largely limited to a few Asian countries such as Korea, Taiwan and Japan, as these countries form the main manufacturing hub for high quality glass substrates, one of the core elements used in making LCD panels.

However, with the entry of few domestic players in the LCD manufacturing scenario, China is rapidly emerging as a strong contender in the substrates market. Strong entry barriers such as high capital and complex technology requirements further hinder new players from entering the market. The market concentration of LCD glass substrates is very high, top 3 players occupy near 90% of the global market. Corning enjoys the largest market share in 2016, followed by AGC, NEG. And Tonghsu Group is the largest producer in China, accounting for over 4.2% of global market.

