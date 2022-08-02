Satellite Communication Terminal Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Satellite Communication Terminal Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Satellite Communication Terminal Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Satellite Communication Terminal market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Satellite Communication Terminal market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Satellite Communication Terminal market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Satellite Communication Terminal market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Satellite Communication Terminal Market Segment by Type

S band

C band

Ku band

Ka band

Others

Satellite Communication Terminal Market Segment by Application

Military Use

Civil Use

The report on the Satellite Communication Terminal market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Viasat

Isotropic Systems

General Dynamics Mission Systems

ND SatCom

IDS Ingegneria Dei Sistemi S.p.A.

PathFinder Digital

Thales Group

L3Harris

Newtec

Hughes Network Systems

COMSAT Corporation

GETSAT

NEC Corporation

AIRBUS

BALL CORPORATION

Collins Aerospace

Honeywell

DataPath

AvL Technologies

C-COM Satellite Systems

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Satellite Communication Terminal consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Satellite Communication Terminal market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Satellite Communication Terminal manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Satellite Communication Terminal with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Satellite Communication Terminal submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Satellite Communication Terminal Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Satellite Communication Terminal Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Satellite Communication Terminal Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Satellite Communication Terminal Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Satellite Communication Terminal Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Satellite Communication Terminal Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Satellite Communication Terminal Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Satellite Communication Terminal Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Satellite Communication Terminal Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Satellite Communication Terminal Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Satellite Communication Terminal Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Satellite Communication Terminal Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Satellite Communication Terminal Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Satellite Communication Terminal Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Satellite Communication Terminal Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Satellite Communication Terminal Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Satellite Communication Terminal Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Satellite Communication Terminal Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Satellite Communication Terminal Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Viasat

7.1.1 Viasat Company Details

7.1.2 Viasat Business Overview

7.1.3 Viasat Satellite Communication Terminal Introduction

7.1.4 Viasat Revenue in Satellite Communication Terminal Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Viasat Recent Development

7.2 Isotropic Systems

7.2.1 Isotropic Systems Company Details

7.2.2 Isotropic Systems Business Overview

7.2.3 Isotropic Systems Satellite Communication Terminal Introduction

7.2.4 Isotropic Systems Revenue in Satellite Communication Terminal Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Isotropic Systems Recent Development

7.3 General Dynamics Mission Systems

7.3.1 General Dynamics Mission Systems Company Details

7.3.2 General Dynamics Mission Systems Business Overview

7.3.3 General Dynamics Mission Systems Satellite Communication Terminal Introduction

7.3.4 General Dynamics Mission Systems Revenue in Satellite Communication Terminal Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 General Dynamics Mission Systems Recent Development

7.4 ND SatCom

7.4.1 ND SatCom Company Details

7.4.2 ND SatCom Business Overview

7.4.3 ND SatCom Satellite Communication Terminal Introduction

7.4.4 ND SatCom Revenue in Satellite Communication Terminal Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 ND SatCom Recent Development

7.5 IDS Ingegneria Dei Sistemi S.p.A.

7.5.1 IDS Ingegneria Dei Sistemi S.p.A. Company Details

7.5.2 IDS Ingegneria Dei Sistemi S.p.A. Business Overview

7.5.3 IDS Ingegneria Dei Sistemi S.p.A. Satellite Communication Terminal Introduction

7.5.4 IDS Ingegneria Dei Sistemi S.p.A. Revenue in Satellite Communication Terminal Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 IDS Ingegneria Dei Sistemi S.p.A. Recent Development

7.6 PathFinder Digital

7.6.1 PathFinder Digital Company Details

7.6.2 PathFinder Digital Business Overview

7.6.3 PathFinder Digital Satellite Communication Terminal Introduction

7.6.4 PathFinder Digital Revenue in Satellite Communication Terminal Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 PathFinder Digital Recent Development

7.7 Thales Group

7.7.1 Thales Group Company Details

7.7.2 Thales Group Business Overview

7.7.3 Thales Group Satellite Communication Terminal Introduction

7.7.4 Thales Group Revenue in Satellite Communication Terminal Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Thales Group Recent Development

7.8 L3Harris

7.8.1 L3Harris Company Details

7.8.2 L3Harris Business Overview

7.8.3 L3Harris Satellite Communication Terminal Introduction

7.8.4 L3Harris Revenue in Satellite Communication Terminal Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 L3Harris Recent Development

7.9 Newtec

7.9.1 Newtec Company Details

7.9.2 Newtec Business Overview

7.9.3 Newtec Satellite Communication Terminal Introduction

7.9.4 Newtec Revenue in Satellite Communication Terminal Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Newtec Recent Development

7.10 Hughes Network Systems

7.10.1 Hughes Network Systems Company Details

7.10.2 Hughes Network Systems Business Overview

7.10.3 Hughes Network Systems Satellite Communication Terminal Introduction

7.10.4 Hughes Network Systems Revenue in Satellite Communication Terminal Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Hughes Network Systems Recent Development

7.11 COMSAT Corporation

7.11.1 COMSAT Corporation Company Details

7.11.2 COMSAT Corporation Business Overview

7.11.3 COMSAT Corporation Satellite Communication Terminal Introduction

7.11.4 COMSAT Corporation Revenue in Satellite Communication Terminal Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 COMSAT Corporation Recent Development

7.12 GETSAT

7.12.1 GETSAT Company Details

7.12.2 GETSAT Business Overview

7.12.3 GETSAT Satellite Communication Terminal Introduction

7.12.4 GETSAT Revenue in Satellite Communication Terminal Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 GETSAT Recent Development

7.13 NEC Corporation

7.13.1 NEC Corporation Company Details

7.13.2 NEC Corporation Business Overview

7.13.3 NEC Corporation Satellite Communication Terminal Introduction

7.13.4 NEC Corporation Revenue in Satellite Communication Terminal Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 NEC Corporation Recent Development

7.14 AIRBUS

7.14.1 AIRBUS Company Details

7.14.2 AIRBUS Business Overview

7.14.3 AIRBUS Satellite Communication Terminal Introduction

7.14.4 AIRBUS Revenue in Satellite Communication Terminal Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 AIRBUS Recent Development

7.15 BALL CORPORATION

7.15.1 BALL CORPORATION Company Details

7.15.2 BALL CORPORATION Business Overview

7.15.3 BALL CORPORATION Satellite Communication Terminal Introduction

7.15.4 BALL CORPORATION Revenue in Satellite Communication Terminal Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 BALL CORPORATION Recent Development

7.16 Collins Aerospace

7.16.1 Collins Aerospace Company Details

7.16.2 Collins Aerospace Business Overview

7.16.3 Collins Aerospace Satellite Communication Terminal Introduction

7.16.4 Collins Aerospace Revenue in Satellite Communication Terminal Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Collins Aerospace Recent Development

7.17 Honeywell

7.17.1 Honeywell Company Details

7.17.2 Honeywell Business Overview

7.17.3 Honeywell Satellite Communication Terminal Introduction

7.17.4 Honeywell Revenue in Satellite Communication Terminal Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Honeywell Recent Development

7.18 DataPath

7.18.1 DataPath Company Details

7.18.2 DataPath Business Overview

7.18.3 DataPath Satellite Communication Terminal Introduction

7.18.4 DataPath Revenue in Satellite Communication Terminal Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 DataPath Recent Development

7.19 AvL Technologies

7.19.1 AvL Technologies Company Details

7.19.2 AvL Technologies Business Overview

7.19.3 AvL Technologies Satellite Communication Terminal Introduction

7.19.4 AvL Technologies Revenue in Satellite Communication Terminal Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 AvL Technologies Recent Development

7.20 C-COM Satellite Systems

7.20.1 C-COM Satellite Systems Company Details

7.20.2 C-COM Satellite Systems Business Overview

7.20.3 C-COM Satellite Systems Satellite Communication Terminal Introduction

7.20.4 C-COM Satellite Systems Revenue in Satellite Communication Terminal Business (2017-2022)

7.20.5 C-COM Satellite Systems Recent Development

