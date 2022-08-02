Bromine & Derivatives Market Report 2021

Bromine & Derivatives market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bromine & Derivatives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type:

Bromine derivatives is the major used type, accounted for 97.67% market share in 2019.

Segment by Application:

Still the largest end-use for bromine compounds, flame retardants account for 49.82% of world bromine consumption in 2019.

The Bromine & Derivatives market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Bromine & Derivatives market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions.

By Company:

Table of content

1 Bromine & Derivatives Market Overview

1.1 Bromine & Derivatives Product Scope

1.2 Bromine & Derivatives Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Bromine & Derivatives Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Bromide

1.2.3 Bromine Derivatives

1.3 Bromine & Derivatives Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Bromine & Derivatives Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Flame Retardants

1.3.3 Biocides

1.3.4 Drilling Fluids

1.3.5 Chemical Intermediate

1.3.6 Water Treatment

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Bromine & Derivatives Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Bromine & Derivatives Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Bromine & Derivatives Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Bromine & Derivatives Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Bromine & Derivatives Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Bromine & Derivatives Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Bromine & Derivatives Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Bromine & Derivatives Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Bromine & Derivatives Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Bromine & Derivatives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Bromine & Derivatives Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (

