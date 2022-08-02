China Dye Sublimation Paper Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dye Sublimation Paper in China, including the following market information:

China Dye Sublimation Paper Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

China Dye Sublimation Paper Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/104074/china-dye-sublimation-paper-2021-2027-615

China top five Dye Sublimation Paper companies in 2020 (%)

The global Dye Sublimation Paper market size is expected to growth from US$ 528.7 million in 2020 to US$ 777.6 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2021-2027.

The China Dye Sublimation Paper market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

QYResearch has surveyed the Dye Sublimation Paper manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

China Dye Sublimation Paper Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)

China Dye Sublimation Paper Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Below 80 g/m²

80-110 g/m²

Above 110 g/m²

China Dye Sublimation Paper Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)

China Dye Sublimation Paper Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Textiles

Digital Transfer Printing

Advertising

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dye Sublimation Paper revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dye Sublimation Paper revenues share in China market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Dye Sublimation Paper sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Dye Sublimation Paper sales share in China market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech

Hansol

Sappi Group

Neenah Coldenhove

Ahlstrom-Munksjö

Felix Schoeller

Beaver Paper

Jiangyin Allnice Digital Technology

Epson

Ahlstrom-Munksjö

HP

BN Papéis Especiais

Santa Maria

Hansol

Gênesis

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/104074/china-dye-sublimation-paper-2021-2027-615

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dye Sublimation Paper Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Dye Sublimation Paper Market Overview

1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 China Dye Sublimation Paper Overall Market Size

2.1 China Dye Sublimation Paper Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 China Dye Sublimation Paper Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 China Dye Sublimation Paper Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dye Sublimation Paper Players in China Market

3.2 Top China Dye Sublimation Paper Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China Dye Sublimation Paper Revenue by Companies

3.4 China Dye Sublimation Paper Sales by Companies

3.5 China Dye Sublimation Paper Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dye Sublimation Paper Companies in China Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers Dye Sublimation Paper Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dye Sublimation Paper Players in China Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Dye Sublimation Paper Companies in China

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dye Sublimation Paper Companies in China

4 Sights by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – China Dye Sublimation Paper Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Below 80 g

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/104074/china-dye-sublimation-paper-2021-2027-615

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/