Global Biometric Solutions Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Biometric Solutions market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Biometric Solutions market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Fingerprint Recognition

Face Recognition

Speech Recognition

Iris Recognition

Others

Segment by Application

Law Enforcement and Public Security

Military

Border, Travel and Migration Control

Civil Identification

Healthcare and Subsidies

Commercial Applications

Others

By Company

IDEMIA

Thales

ASSA ABLOY

NEC

Fujitsu

Stanley Black & Decker

OneSpan

secunet AG

SpeechPro

Dermalog

Suprema

Securiport

Facebanx

Fulcrum Biometrics

M2SYS Technology

Aware

Daon

Ayonix Face Technologies

Cognitec Systems

Precise Biometrics

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Biometric Solutions Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Biometric Solutions Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Biometric Solutions Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Biometric Solutions Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Biometric Solutions Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Biometric Solutions Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Biometric Solutions Industry Trends

2.3.2 Biometric Solutions Market Drivers

2.3.3 Biometric Solutions Market Challenges

2.3.4 Biometric Solutions Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Biometric Solutions P

