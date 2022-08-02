Global Biometric Solutions Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Biometric Solutions market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Biometric Solutions market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Fingerprint Recognition
Face Recognition
Speech Recognition
Iris Recognition
Others
Segment by Application
Law Enforcement and Public Security
Military
Border, Travel and Migration Control
Civil Identification
Healthcare and Subsidies
Commercial Applications
Others
By Company
IDEMIA
Thales
ASSA ABLOY
NEC
Fujitsu
Stanley Black & Decker
OneSpan
secunet AG
SpeechPro
Dermalog
Suprema
Securiport
Facebanx
Fulcrum Biometrics
M2SYS Technology
Aware
Daon
Ayonix Face Technologies
Cognitec Systems
Precise Biometrics
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Biometric Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Fingerprint Recognition
1.2.3 Face Recognition
1.2.4 Speech Recognition
1.2.5 Iris Recognition
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Biometric Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Law Enforcement and Public Security
1.3.3 Military
1.3.4 Border, Travel and Migration Control
1.3.5 Civil Identification
1.3.6 Healthcare and Subsidies
1.3.7 Commercial Applications
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Biometric Solutions Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Biometric Solutions Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Biometric Solutions Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Biometric Solutions Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Biometric Solutions Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Biometric Solutions Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Biometric Solutions Industry Trends
2.3.2 Biometric Solutions Market Drivers
2.3.3 Biometric Solutions Market Challenges
2.3.4 Biometric Solutions Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Biometric Solutions P
