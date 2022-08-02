Global PU Coating Sales Market Report 2021
The global PU Coating market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PU Coating market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type
Solvent-borne
Water-borne
High Solids
Powder
Segment by Application
Industrial
Textile
Construction
Electrical & Electronics
Wood & Furniture
The PU Coating market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the PU Coating market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions.
By Company
Akzo Nobel N.V.
PPG Industries
Sherwin Williams
Rpm International Inc
Axalta Coating Systems
Asian Paints Limited
Basf Se
Bayer Materialscience
Jotun A/S
Valspar Corporation
Table of content
1 PU Coating Market Overview
1.1 PU Coating Product Scope
1.2 PU Coating Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global PU Coating Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3 PU Coating Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global PU Coating Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.4 PU Coating Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global PU Coating Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global PU Coating Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global PU Coating Price Trends (2016-2027)
2 PU Coating Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global PU Coating Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global PU Coating Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global PU Coating Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global PU Coating Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global PU Coating Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global PU Coating Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global PU Coating Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 North Amer
