UV-Curable Resin Market Report 2021
The global UV-Curable Resin market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global UV-Curable Resin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type
Non-Acrylates & Oligoamines
Acrylates
Segment by Application
Coatings
Overprint Varnish
Printing Inks
Adhesives
3D Printing
Others
The UV-Curable Resin market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the UV-Curable Resin market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions.
By Company
Arkema SA
Allnex Group
Toagosei Co. Ltd.
BASF SE
Royal DSM
Covestro AG
Nippon Gohsei
Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd.
IGM Resins B.V.
Miwon Specialty Chemical Co. Ltd.
Lambson Limited
Alberdingk Boley GmbH
Jiangsu Sanmu Group Corporation
Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd.
Eternal Chemical Co. Ltd
Soltech Ltd.
Dymax Corporation
Rahn AG
Perstorp Holding Ab
Qualipoly Chemical Corporation
DIC Corporation
Double Bond Chemical Ind., Co., Ltd.
Nagase Chemtex Corporation
CBC Co., Ltd.
Arakawa Chemical Industries, Ltd.
Deuchem Co., Ltd.
Siltech Corporation
BYK-Chemie GmbH
Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd.
Table of content
1 UV-Curable Resin Market Overview
1.1 UV-Curable Resin Product Scope
1.2 UV-Curable Resin Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global UV-Curable Resin Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Non-Acrylates & Oligoamines
1.2.3 Acrylates
1.3 UV-Curable Resin Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global UV-Curable Resin Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Coatings
1.3.3 Overprint Varnish
1.3.4 Printing Inks
1.3.5 Adhesives
1.3.6 3D Printing
1.3.7 Others
1.4 UV-Curable Resin Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global UV-Curable Resin Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global UV-Curable Resin Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global UV-Curable Resin Price Trends (2016-2027)
2 UV-Curable Resin Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global UV-Curable Resin Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global UV-Curable Resin Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global UV-Curable Resin Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global UV-Curable Resin Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global UV-Curable Resin Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global UV-Curable Resin Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global UV-Curable Resin Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/