Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Compounds Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

The Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Compounds market covers Styrenic Block Copolymers (TPS or TPE-S), Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV), etc. The typical players include Kraton Polymers, Dynasol, LG Chem, INEOS Styrolution, etc.

Thermoplastic elastomers can be divided into two types: reactor-made TPEs (e.g. TPA, TPU, and TPC) and TPE compounds (e.g. TPS or TPV). The properties of reactor-made TPEs are implemented in one polymer. The properties of TPE compounds result from mixing two polymers to form a so-called compound.

TPE compounds that are compounded using at least two different types of polymers. One polymer type adds elastic properties to the compound, the other one provides thermoplastic properties.

Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Compounds key players include Sinopec, LCY Technology Corp, Kraton Polymers, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share over 20%.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 50%, followed by North America, and Europe, both have a share over 40 percent.

In terms of product, Styrenic Block Copolymers (TPS or TPE-S) is the largest segment, with a share over 75%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Automobile, followed by Footwear, etc.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Compounds Market

In 2020, the global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Compounds market size was US$ 10470 million and it is expected to reach US$ 18160 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 8.5% during 2021-2027.

Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Compounds Scope and Market Size

Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Compounds market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Compounds market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Compounds market is segmented into

Styrenic Block Copolymers (TPS or TPE-S)

Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV)

Others

Segment by Application, the Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Compounds market is segmented into

Footwear

Automobile

Building & Construction

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Compounds Market Share Analysis

Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Compounds market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Compounds product introduction, recent developments, Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Compounds sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Kraton Polymers

Dynasol

LG Chem

INEOS Styrolution

Avient Corporation

Asahi Chemical

Versalis

Mitsubishi Chemical

Sibur

Kumho Petrochemical

ExxonMobil

JSR

Kuraray

Sinopec

LCY Technology Corp

TSRC

CNPC

ChiMei

