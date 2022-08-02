Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Compounds Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
The Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Compounds market covers Styrenic Block Copolymers (TPS or TPE-S), Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV), etc. The typical players include Kraton Polymers, Dynasol, LG Chem, INEOS Styrolution, etc.
Thermoplastic elastomers can be divided into two types: reactor-made TPEs (e.g. TPA, TPU, and TPC) and TPE compounds (e.g. TPS or TPV). The properties of reactor-made TPEs are implemented in one polymer. The properties of TPE compounds result from mixing two polymers to form a so-called compound.
TPE compounds that are compounded using at least two different types of polymers. One polymer type adds elastic properties to the compound, the other one provides thermoplastic properties.
Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Compounds key players include Sinopec, LCY Technology Corp, Kraton Polymers, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share over 20%.
Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 50%, followed by North America, and Europe, both have a share over 40 percent.
In terms of product, Styrenic Block Copolymers (TPS or TPE-S) is the largest segment, with a share over 75%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Automobile, followed by Footwear, etc.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Compounds Market
In 2020, the global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Compounds market size was US$ 10470 million and it is expected to reach US$ 18160 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 8.5% during 2021-2027.
Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Compounds Scope and Market Size
Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Compounds market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Compounds market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Compounds market is segmented into
Styrenic Block Copolymers (TPS or TPE-S)
Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV)
Others
Segment by Application, the Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Compounds market is segmented into
Footwear
Automobile
Building & Construction
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Compounds Market Share Analysis
Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Compounds market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Compounds product introduction, recent developments, Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Compounds sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Kraton Polymers
Dynasol
LG Chem
INEOS Styrolution
Avient Corporation
Asahi Chemical
Versalis
Mitsubishi Chemical
Sibur
Kumho Petrochemical
ExxonMobil
JSR
Kuraray
Sinopec
LCY Technology Corp
TSRC
CNPC
ChiMei
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Compounds Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Compounds Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Styrenic Block Copolymers (TPS or TPE-S)
1.2.3 Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV)
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Compounds Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Footwear
1.3.3 Automobile
1.3.4 Building & Construction
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Compounds Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Compounds Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Compounds Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Compounds Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Compounds Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Compounds Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Compounds Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Compounds Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) Compounds Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Thermop
