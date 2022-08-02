Global Data Discovery and Classification Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Data Discovery and Classification market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Data Discovery and Classification market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Cloud
Hybrid
On-Premise
Segment by Application
Healthcare
Telecommunication
BFSI
Media & Entertainment
Travel & Hospitality
By Company
Microsoft Corporation
Dell EMC
Intel Corporation
Oracle Corporation
Sailpoint Technologies Inc
Ping Identity Corporation
Centrify Corporation
NetIQ Corporation
Amazon
Okta
Onelogin Inc
Alibaba
Hitachi ID Systems
IDMWORKS
Thales Group
Broadcom
IBM Corporation
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Data Discovery and Classification Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Cloud
1.2.3 Hybrid
1.2.4 On-Premise
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Data Discovery and Classification Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Healthcare
1.3.3 Telecommunication
1.3.4 BFSI
1.3.5 Media & Entertainment
1.3.6 Travel & Hospitality
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Data Discovery and Classification Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Data Discovery and Classification Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Data Discovery and Classification Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Data Discovery and Classification Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Data Discovery and Classification Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Data Discovery and Classification Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Data Discovery and Classification Industry Trends
2.3.2 Data Discovery and Classification Market Drivers
2.3.3 Data Discovery and Classification Market Challenges
2.3.4 Data Discovery and Classification Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Data Discovery and Classification Players by Revenue
