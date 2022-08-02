Global Artificial Intelligence in Video Surveillance Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Artificial Intelligence in Video Surveillance market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Artificial Intelligence in Video Surveillance market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Software
Service
Segment by Application
Public Transportation
Office Building
Other
By Company
icetana
Vintra
Folio3
OSPlabs
AllGoVision
Viseum
IntelliVision
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Video Surveillance Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Software
1.2.3 Service
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Video Surveillance Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Public Transportation
1.3.3 Office Building
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Video Surveillance Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Artificial Intelligence in Video Surveillance Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Artificial Intelligence in Video Surveillance Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Artificial Intelligence in Video Surveillance Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Artificial Intelligence in Video Surveillance Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Artificial Intelligence in Video Surveillance Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Artificial Intelligence in Video Surveillance Industry Trends
2.3.2 Artificial Intelligence in Video Surveillance Market Drivers
2.3.3 Artificial Intelligence in Video Surveillance Market Challenges
2.3.4 Artificial Intelligence in Video Surveillance Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
