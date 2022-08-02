China Amylase Market Size & Forecast 2021-2027

China Amylase Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

China Amylase Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Food Grade

Feed Grade

Industrial Grade

China Amylase Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

China Amylase Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Food and Beverage

Detergents

Animal Feed

Textile

Pulp and Paper

Bioenergy

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Amylase revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Amylase revenues share in China market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Amylase sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Amylase sales share in China market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Novozymes

Dupont

DSM

BASF

AB Enzymes

CHR.Hansen

Amano Enzyme

Soufflet Group

Dyadic International

SEB

Longda Bio-products

Yiduoli

Vland

SunHY

Challenge Group

Sunson

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Amylase Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Amylase Market Overview

1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 China Amylase Overall Market Size

2.1 China Amylase Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 China Amylase Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 China Amylase Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Amylase Players in China Market

3.2 Top China Amylase Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China Amylase Revenue by Companies

3.4 China Amylase Sales by Companies

3.5 China Amylase Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Amylase Companies in China Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers Amylase Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Amylase Players in China Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Amylase Companies in China

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Amylase Companies in China

4 Sights by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – China Amylase Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Food Grade

4.1.3 Feed Grade

4.1.4 Industrial Grade

4.2 By Type – China Amylase Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – China Amylase Revenue, 2016-2021

4.2.2 By Type – China Amylase Revenue, 2022-2027

