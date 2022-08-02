China Thermal Insulation Board Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027
China Thermal Insulation Board Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Sq. m)
China Thermal Insulation Board Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Stone Wool
Glass Wool
Plastic Foam
Other
China Thermal Insulation Board Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Sq. m)
China Thermal Insulation Board Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Roof Insulation
Wall Insulation
Floor Insulation
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Thermal Insulation Board revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Thermal Insulation Board revenues share in China market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Thermal Insulation Board sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Sq. m)
Key companies Thermal Insulation Board sales share in China market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Nichias
Johns Manville Corporation
Saint-Gobain
BASF
Kingspan Group
Knauf Insulation
Owens Corning
Huntsman Corporation
Rockwool International
Firestone Building Products Company
Cabot Corporation
Covestro
URSA Insulation
Paroc
Atlas Roofing Corporation
GAF Materials Corporation
Lapolla Industries
Beijing New Building Material
NICHIAS Corporation
Fletcher Building
ODE Industry and Trade
Aspen Aerogels
Trocellen
Recticel
KCC Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Thermal Insulation Board Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 China Thermal Insulation Board Market Overview
1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.4.1 Research Methodology
1.4.2 Research Process
1.4.3 Base Year
2 China Thermal Insulation Board Overall Market Size
2.1 China Thermal Insulation Board Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 China Thermal Insulation Board Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 China Thermal Insulation Board Sales: 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Thermal Insulation Board Players in China Market
3.2 Top China Thermal Insulation Board Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 China Thermal Insulation Board Revenue by Companies
3.4 China Thermal Insulation Board Sales by Companies
3.5 China Thermal Insulation Board Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermal Insulation Board Companies in China Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Manufacturers Thermal Insulation Board Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermal Insulation Board Players in China Market
3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Thermal Insulation Board Companies in China
3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermal Insulation Board Companies in China
4 Sights by Type
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – China Thermal Insulation Board Market
