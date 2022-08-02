China Thermal Insulation Board Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027

China Thermal Insulation Board Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Sq. m)

China Thermal Insulation Board Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Stone Wool

Glass Wool

Plastic Foam

Other

China Thermal Insulation Board Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Sq. m)

China Thermal Insulation Board Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Roof Insulation

Wall Insulation

Floor Insulation

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Thermal Insulation Board revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Thermal Insulation Board revenues share in China market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Thermal Insulation Board sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Sq. m)

Key companies Thermal Insulation Board sales share in China market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nichias

Johns Manville Corporation

Saint-Gobain

BASF

Kingspan Group

Knauf Insulation

Owens Corning

Huntsman Corporation

Rockwool International

Firestone Building Products Company

Cabot Corporation

Covestro

URSA Insulation

Paroc

Atlas Roofing Corporation

GAF Materials Corporation

Lapolla Industries

Beijing New Building Material

NICHIAS Corporation

Fletcher Building

ODE Industry and Trade

Aspen Aerogels

Trocellen

Recticel

KCC Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Thermal Insulation Board Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Thermal Insulation Board Market Overview

1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 China Thermal Insulation Board Overall Market Size

2.1 China Thermal Insulation Board Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 China Thermal Insulation Board Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 China Thermal Insulation Board Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Thermal Insulation Board Players in China Market

3.2 Top China Thermal Insulation Board Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China Thermal Insulation Board Revenue by Companies

3.4 China Thermal Insulation Board Sales by Companies

3.5 China Thermal Insulation Board Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermal Insulation Board Companies in China Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers Thermal Insulation Board Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermal Insulation Board Players in China Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Thermal Insulation Board Companies in China

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermal Insulation Board Companies in China

4 Sights by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – China Thermal Insulation Board Market

