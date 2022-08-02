Global and China Ammonium Sulfide Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Ammonium Sulfide market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ammonium Sulfide market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For China market, this report focuses on the Ammonium Sulfide market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.
Segment by Type
Liquid
Gas
Segment by Application
Photo Development
Textile Industry
Copper Industry
Others
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
Sigma-Aldrich
ARKEMA
Evonik Industries
Phillips 66
Gemme Specialty Chemicals
Sachtleben Chemie GmbH
Hebei Xinji Chemical Group
SAE Manufacturing Specialties Corp
Chemicals Incorporated
Mil-Spec Industries
Mallinckrodt,Inc.
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Ammonium Sulfide Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Ammonium Sulfide Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Liquid
1.2.3 Gas
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Ammonium Sulfide Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Photo Development
1.3.3 Textile Industry
1.3.4 Copper Industry
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Ammonium Sulfide Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Ammonium Sulfide Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Ammonium Sulfide Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Ammonium Sulfide, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Ammonium Sulfide Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Ammonium Sulfide Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Ammonium Sulfide Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Ammonium Sulfide Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Ammonium Sulfide Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Ammonium Sulfide Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Ammonium Sulfide Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Ammonium Sulfide Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Ammonium Sulfide Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Ammonium Sulfide
