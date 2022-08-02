Global and Japan Solvent Polyurethane Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Solvent Polyurethane market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Solvent Polyurethane market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For Japan market, this report focuses on the Solvent Polyurethane market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in Japan.
Segment by Type
Polyether Type
Polyester Type
Mixed Type
Segment by Application
Adhesive
Leather
Other
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Dow
BASF
Huntsman
AkzoNobel
Covestro
Lubrizol
Recticel
LANXESS
INOAC
Tosoh
Mitsui Chem
Woodbridge Foam
Wanhua
Shanghai Dongda
Oriental Yuhong
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Solvent Polyurethane Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Solvent Polyurethane Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Polyether Type
1.2.3 Polyester Type
1.2.4 Mixed Type
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Solvent Polyurethane Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Adhesive
1.3.3 Leather
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Solvent Polyurethane Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Solvent Polyurethane Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Solvent Polyurethane Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Solvent Polyurethane, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Solvent Polyurethane Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Solvent Polyurethane Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Solvent Polyurethane Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Solvent Polyurethane Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Solvent Polyurethane Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Solvent Polyurethane Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Solvent Polyurethane Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Solvent Polyurethane Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Solvent Polyurethane Sales by
