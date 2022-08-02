Global Helical Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Helical Submerged Arc Welded Pipe analysis, which studies the Helical Submerged Arc Welded Pipe industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

The global market for Helical Submerged Arc Welded Pipe is estimated to increase from US$ million in 2021 to reach US$ million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of % during 2022-2028. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

The APAC Helical Submerged Arc Welded Pipe market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The United States Helical Submerged Arc Welded Pipe market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The Europe Helical Submerged Arc Welded Pipe market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The China Helical Submerged Arc Welded Pipe market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

Global key Helical Submerged Arc Welded Pipe players cover Noksel Çelik Boru Sanayi A.S, ArcelorMittal SA, Stupp Corporation, Welspun Corp Ltd. and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, etc. In terms of revenue, the global largest two companies occupy a share nearly % in 2021.

Top Manufactures in Global Helical Submerged Arc Welded Pipe Includes:

Noksel Çelik Boru Sanayi A.S

ArcelorMittal SA

Stupp Corporation

Welspun Corp Ltd.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

Europipe GmbH

EVRAZ North America

JFE Steel Corporation

Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.

PAO TMK Group

Kuwait Pipe Industries and Oil Services Company

Man Industries Ltd.

National Pipe Company Ltd.

PSL Limited

American Cast Iron Pipe Company

Northwest Pipe Company

Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Holdings Limited

Liaoyang Steel Tube Co., Ltd.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Roll Forming

Down Roll Forming

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Chemical Industry

Power Industry

Mining Industry

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Chapter 1: Scope of Helical Submerged Arc Welded Pipe, Research Methodology, etc.

Chapter 2: Executive Summary, global Helical Submerged Arc Welded Pipe market size (sales and revenue) and CAGR, Helical Submerged Arc Welded Pipe market size by region, by type, by application, historical data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

Chapter 3: Helical Submerged Arc Welded Pipe sales, revenue, average price, global market share, and industry ranking by company, 2017-2022

Chapter 4: Global Helical Submerged Arc Welded Pipe sales and revenue by region and by country. Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8: Americas, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa, sales segment by country, by type, and type.

Chapter 9: Analysis of the current market trends, market forecast, opportunities and economic trends that are affecting the future marketplace

Chapter 10: Manufacturing cost structure analysis

Chapter 11: Sales channel, distributors, and customers

Chapter 12: Global Helical Submerged Arc Welded Pipe market size forecast by region, by country, by type, and application.

Chapter 13: Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including Noksel Çelik Boru Sanayi A.S, ArcelorMittal SA, Stupp Corporation, Welspun Corp Ltd., Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Europipe GmbH, EVRAZ North America, JFE Steel Corporation and Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S., etc.

Chapter 14: Research Findings and Conclusion

