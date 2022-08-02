Propylene Glycol Laurate (PG-Laurate) Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Propylene Glycol Laurate (PG-Laurate) Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Propylene Glycol Laurate (PG-Laurate) Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Propylene Glycol Laurate (PG-Laurate) market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Propylene Glycol Laurate (PG-Laurate) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Propylene Glycol Laurate (PG-Laurate) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Propylene Glycol Laurate (PG-Laurate) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Propylene Glycol Laurate (PG-Laurate) Market Segment by Type

0.99

Above 99%

Propylene Glycol Laurate (PG-Laurate) Market Segment by Application

Medicine

Cosmetic

Other

The report on the Propylene Glycol Laurate (PG-Laurate) market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Lakeland Chemicals

Alzo International

CREMER OLEO

ABITEC

NOF Corporation

Gattefosse

Lubrizol Corporation

Aqia Quimica Industrial

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Propylene Glycol Laurate (PG-Laurate) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Propylene Glycol Laurate (PG-Laurate) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Propylene Glycol Laurate (PG-Laurate) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Propylene Glycol Laurate (PG-Laurate) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Propylene Glycol Laurate (PG-Laurate) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Propylene Glycol Laurate (PG-Laurate) Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Propylene Glycol Laurate (PG-Laurate) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Propylene Glycol Laurate (PG-Laurate) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Propylene Glycol Laurate (PG-Laurate) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Propylene Glycol Laurate (PG-Laurate) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Propylene Glycol Laurate (PG-Laurate) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Propylene Glycol Laurate (PG-Laurate) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Propylene Glycol Laurate (PG-Laurate) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Propylene Glycol Laurate (PG-Laurate) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Propylene Glycol Laurate (PG-Laurate) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Propylene Glycol Laurate (PG-Laurate) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Propylene Glycol Laurate (PG-Laurate) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Propylene Glycol Laurate (PG-Laurate) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Propylene Glycol Laurate (PG-Laurate) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Propylene Glycol Laurate (PG-Laurate) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Propylene Glycol Laurate (PG-Laurate) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Propylene Glycol Laurate (PG-Laurate) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Propylene Glycol Laurate (PG-Laurate) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Propylene Glycol Laurate (PG-Laurate) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Lakeland Chemicals

7.1.1 Lakeland Chemicals Corporation Information

7.1.2 Lakeland Chemicals Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Lakeland Chemicals Propylene Glycol Laurate (PG-Laurate) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Lakeland Chemicals Propylene Glycol Laurate (PG-Laurate) Products Offered

7.1.5 Lakeland Chemicals Recent Development

7.2 Alzo International

7.2.1 Alzo International Corporation Information

7.2.2 Alzo International Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Alzo International Propylene Glycol Laurate (PG-Laurate) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Alzo International Propylene Glycol Laurate (PG-Laurate) Products Offered

7.2.5 Alzo International Recent Development

7.3 CREMER OLEO

7.3.1 CREMER OLEO Corporation Information

7.3.2 CREMER OLEO Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 CREMER OLEO Propylene Glycol Laurate (PG-Laurate) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 CREMER OLEO Propylene Glycol Laurate (PG-Laurate) Products Offered

7.3.5 CREMER OLEO Recent Development

7.4 ABITEC

7.4.1 ABITEC Corporation Information

7.4.2 ABITEC Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 ABITEC Propylene Glycol Laurate (PG-Laurate) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 ABITEC Propylene Glycol Laurate (PG-Laurate) Products Offered

7.4.5 ABITEC Recent Development

7.5 NOF Corporation

7.5.1 NOF Corporation Corporation Information

7.5.2 NOF Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 NOF Corporation Propylene Glycol Laurate (PG-Laurate) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 NOF Corporation Propylene Glycol Laurate (PG-Laurate) Products Offered

7.5.5 NOF Corporation Recent Development

7.6 Gattefosse

7.6.1 Gattefosse Corporation Information

7.6.2 Gattefosse Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Gattefosse Propylene Glycol Laurate (PG-Laurate) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Gattefosse Propylene Glycol Laurate (PG-Laurate) Products Offered

7.6.5 Gattefosse Recent Development

7.7 Lubrizol Corporation

7.7.1 Lubrizol Corporation Corporation Information

7.7.2 Lubrizol Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Lubrizol Corporation Propylene Glycol Laurate (PG-Laurate) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Lubrizol Corporation Propylene Glycol Laurate (PG-Laurate) Products Offered

7.7.5 Lubrizol Corporation Recent Development

7.8 Aqia Quimica Industrial

7.8.1 Aqia Quimica Industrial Corporation Information

7.8.2 Aqia Quimica Industrial Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Aqia Quimica Industrial Propylene Glycol Laurate (PG-Laurate) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Aqia Quimica Industrial Propylene Glycol Laurate (PG-Laurate) Products Offered

7.8.5 Aqia Quimica Industrial Recent Development

