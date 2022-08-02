Industrial Vacuum Pumps Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Vacuum Pumps in global, including the following market information:
Global Industrial Vacuum Pumps Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Industrial Vacuum Pumps Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Industrial Vacuum Pumps companies in 2020 (%)
The global Industrial Vacuum Pumps market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Industrial Vacuum Pumps manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial Vacuum Pumps Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Industrial Vacuum Pumps Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Dry Vacuum Pumps
Liquid Ring Vacuum Pump
Rotary Vane Vacuum Pump
Global Industrial Vacuum Pumps Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Industrial Vacuum Pumps Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Industrial and Manufacturing
Chemical Processing
Semiconductor & Electronics
Others
Global Industrial Vacuum Pumps Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Industrial Vacuum Pumps Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Industrial Vacuum Pumps revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Industrial Vacuum Pumps revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Industrial Vacuum Pumps sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Industrial Vacuum Pumps sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Gardner Denver
Pfeiffer Vacuum
ULVAC
Atlas Copco
Tuthill
Graham
Dekker
Gasho
Gebr. Becker
Gast(IDEX)
Busch Vacuum
KNF Neuberger
Tsurumi Manufacturing
Ebara
Sterling SIHI
Cutes Corp.
Samson Pump
PPI Pumps
Value Specializes
Wenling Tingwei
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial Vacuum Pumps Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial Vacuum Pumps Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial Vacuum Pumps Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial Vacuum Pumps Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Industrial Vacuum Pumps Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Industrial Vacuum Pumps Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial Vacuum Pumps Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial Vacuum Pumps Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial Vacuum Pumps Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Industrial Vacuum Pumps Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Industrial Vacuum Pumps Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Vacuum Pumps Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Vacuum Pumps Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Vacuum Pumps Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Vacuum Pumps Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Vacuum Pumps Companies
4 Sig
