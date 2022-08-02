De-Icers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of De-Icers in global, including the following market information:

Global De-Icers Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global De-Icers Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five De-Icers companies in 2020 (%)

The global De-Icers market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the De-Icers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global De-Icers Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global De-Icers Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Pneumatic De-icers

Electrothermal De-Icers

Global De-Icers Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global De-Icers Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Airport

Highway & Road

Town & City

Others

Global De-Icers Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global De-Icers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies De-Icers revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies De-Icers revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies De-Icers sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies De-Icers sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Boschung Group

Kasco Marine

Scott Aerator Company

West Marine

NASi

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 De-Icers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global De-Icers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global De-Icers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global De-Icers Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global De-Icers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global De-Icers Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top De-Icers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global De-Icers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global De-Icers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global De-Icers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global De-Icers Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 De-Icers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers De-Icers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 De-Icers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 De-Icers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 De-Icers Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global De-Icers Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Pneumatic De-icers

4.1.3 Electrothermal De-Icers

4.2 By Type – Global De-Icers Revenue & Forecasts



