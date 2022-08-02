Offshore AUV & ROV Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Offshore AUV & ROV in global, including the following market information:
Global Offshore AUV & ROV Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Offshore AUV & ROV Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Offshore AUV & ROV companies in 2020 (%)
The global Offshore AUV & ROV market was valued at 62 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 106.2 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Offshore AUV & ROV manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Offshore AUV & ROV Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Offshore AUV & ROV Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
High Capacity Electric Vehicle
Small Vehicle
Heavy Work-Class Vehicle
Work-Class Vehicle
Global Offshore AUV & ROV Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Offshore AUV & ROV Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Oil & Gas
Commercial
Defense
Scientific Research
Others
Global Offshore AUV & ROV Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Offshore AUV & ROV Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Offshore AUV & ROV revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Offshore AUV & ROV revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Offshore AUV & ROV sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Offshore AUV & ROV sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Subsea 7 Inc.
SAAB AB
Fugro NV
Ocean Engineering Ltd.
Bluefin Robotics
Atlas Elektronik Gmbh
Kongsberg Maritime
Teledyne Technologies LLC
BIRNS, INC.
International Submarine Engineering
Schilling Robotics LLC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Offshore AUV & ROV Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Offshore AUV & ROV Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Offshore AUV & ROV Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Offshore AUV & ROV Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Offshore AUV & ROV Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Offshore AUV & ROV Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Offshore AUV & ROV Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Offshore AUV & ROV Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Offshore AUV & ROV Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Offshore AUV & ROV Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Offshore AUV & ROV Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Offshore AUV & ROV Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Offshore AUV & ROV Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Offshore AUV & ROV Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Offshore AUV & ROV Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Offshore AUV & ROV Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Offshore AUV &
