Offshore AUV & ROV Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Offshore AUV & ROV in global, including the following market information:

Global Offshore AUV & ROV Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Offshore AUV & ROV Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five Offshore AUV & ROV companies in 2020 (%)

The global Offshore AUV & ROV market was valued at 62 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 106.2 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Offshore AUV & ROV manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Offshore AUV & ROV Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Offshore AUV & ROV Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

High Capacity Electric Vehicle

Small Vehicle

Heavy Work-Class Vehicle

Work-Class Vehicle

Global Offshore AUV & ROV Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Offshore AUV & ROV Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Oil & Gas

Commercial

Defense

Scientific Research

Others

Global Offshore AUV & ROV Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Offshore AUV & ROV Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Offshore AUV & ROV revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Offshore AUV & ROV revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Offshore AUV & ROV sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Offshore AUV & ROV sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Subsea 7 Inc.

SAAB AB

Fugro NV

Ocean Engineering Ltd.

Bluefin Robotics

Atlas Elektronik Gmbh

Kongsberg Maritime

Teledyne Technologies LLC

BIRNS, INC.

International Submarine Engineering

Schilling Robotics LLC

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Offshore AUV & ROV Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Offshore AUV & ROV Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Offshore AUV & ROV Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Offshore AUV & ROV Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Offshore AUV & ROV Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Offshore AUV & ROV Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Offshore AUV & ROV Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Offshore AUV & ROV Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Offshore AUV & ROV Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Offshore AUV & ROV Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Offshore AUV & ROV Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Offshore AUV & ROV Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Offshore AUV & ROV Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Offshore AUV & ROV Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Offshore AUV & ROV Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Offshore AUV & ROV Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Offshore AUV &

