Visual Inspection Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Visual Inspection Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Visual Inspection Equipment Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Visual Inspection Equipment Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five Visual Inspection Equipment companies in 2020 (%)

The global Visual Inspection Equipment market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Visual Inspection Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Visual Inspection Equipment Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Visual Inspection Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Non-Destructive Testing

Remote Visual Inspection

Global Visual Inspection Equipment Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Visual Inspection Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Machinery & Equipment

Automotive

Electronics

Medical Devices

Other

Global Visual Inspection Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Visual Inspection Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Visual Inspection Equipment revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Visual Inspection Equipment revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Visual Inspection Equipment sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Visual Inspection Equipment sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

PCE Instruments

OPTIM LLC

Lenox Instrument Co

Trilion Quality Systems

Mitutoyo America Corporation

Titan Tool Supply Inc

KEYENCE CORP

DeltaTrak, Inc.

USA Borescopes

Ashtead Technology

Inlec

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Visual Inspection Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Visual Inspection Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Visual Inspection Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Visual Inspection Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Visual Inspection Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Visual Inspection Equipment Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Visual Inspection Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Visual Inspection Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Visual Inspection Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Visual Inspection Equipment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Visual Inspection Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Visual Inspection Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Visual Inspection Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Visual Inspection Equipment Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Visual Inspection Equipment Companies

3.8.2 List of Globa

