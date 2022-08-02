Rotary Screw Compressors Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rotary Screw Compressors in global, including the following market information:

Global Rotary Screw Compressors Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Rotary Screw Compressors Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five Rotary Screw Compressors companies in 2020 (%)

The global Rotary Screw Compressors market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Rotary Screw Compressors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rotary Screw Compressors Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Rotary Screw Compressors Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Oil-free

Oil-injected

Global Rotary Screw Compressors Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Rotary Screw Compressors Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Manufacturing

Semiconductors

Food

Healthcare

Home Appliances

Oil & Gas

Mining

Others

Global Rotary Screw Compressors Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Rotary Screw Compressors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rotary Screw Compressors revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rotary Screw Compressors revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Rotary Screw Compressors sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Rotary Screw Compressors sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Atlas Copco

Siemens AG

Kaeser Kompressoren

Quincy Compressor

Ingersoll Rand

ELGi Equipment

Gardner Denver, Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Man SE

Howden Group Ltd.

Sullair LLC

Bauer Kompressoren

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Rotary Screw Compressors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Rotary Screw Compressors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Rotary Screw Compressors Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Rotary Screw Compressors Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Rotary Screw Compressors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Rotary Screw Compressors Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Rotary Screw Compressors Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Rotary Screw Compressors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Rotary Screw Compressors Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Rotary Screw Compressors Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Rotary Screw Compressors Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rotary Screw Compressors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Rotary Screw Compressors Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rotary Screw Compressors Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rotary Screw Compressors Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rotary Screw Compressors

