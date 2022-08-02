Medical Device Cleaning and Disinfecting Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Device Cleaning and Disinfecting in global, including the following market information:
Global Medical Device Cleaning and Disinfecting Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Medical Device Cleaning and Disinfecting Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Units)
Global top five Medical Device Cleaning and Disinfecting companies in 2020 (%)
The global Medical Device Cleaning and Disinfecting market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
we surveyed the Medical Device Cleaning and Disinfecting manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Device Cleaning and Disinfecting Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Medical Device Cleaning and Disinfecting Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Presoak/Pre-Cleaning and Disinfecting
Manual Cleaning and Disinfecting
Automatic Cleaning and Disinfecting
Others
Global Medical Device Cleaning and Disinfecting Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Medical Device Cleaning and Disinfecting Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Surgical Instruments
Endoscopes
Ultrasound Probes
Other Instruments
Global Medical Device Cleaning and Disinfecting Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Medical Device Cleaning and Disinfecting Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Medical Device Cleaning and Disinfecting revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Medical Device Cleaning and Disinfecting revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Medical Device Cleaning and Disinfecting sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Medical Device Cleaning and Disinfecting sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Steris
3M Company
Valtech Corporation
Getinge Group
Ecolab
Advanced Sterilization Products(A Johnson & Johnson Company)
Cantel Medical Corporation
Ruhof Corporation
Metrex Research
Hartmann Group
Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation
Sklar Surgical Instruments
Biotrol
ORO Clean Chemie
Borer Chemie
Pharmax Limited
Simaxo Chemicals
G9 Chemicals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Device Cleaning and Disinfecting Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medical Device Cleaning and Disinfecting Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medical Device Cleaning and Disinfecting Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medical Device Cleaning and Disinfecting Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Medical Device Cleaning and Disinfecting Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Medical Device Cleaning and Disinfecting Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Device Cleaning and Disinfecting Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medical Device Cleaning and Disinfecting Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medical Device Cleaning and Disinfecting Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Medical Device Cleaning and Disinfecting Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Medical Device Cleaning and Disinfecting Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Device Cleaning and Disinfecting Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Device Cleaning and Disinfecting Product Type
