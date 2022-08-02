Antistatic Brushes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Antistatic Brushes in global, including the following market information:

Global Antistatic Brushes Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Antistatic Brushes Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five Antistatic Brushes companies in 2020 (%)

The global Antistatic Brushes market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Antistatic Brushes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Antistatic Brushes Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Antistatic Brushes Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Electrographitic Brushes

Soft Graphite Brushes

Metal Graphite Brushes

Others

Global Antistatic Brushes Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Antistatic Brushes Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Industrial Equipment

Automotive Application

Home Application

Power Supply

Micro Motors

Others

Global Antistatic Brushes Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Antistatic Brushes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Antistatic Brushes revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Antistatic Brushes revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Antistatic Brushes sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Antistatic Brushes sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mersen (French)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (UK)

Schunk (Germany)

Helwig Carbon Products (US)

The Gerken Group (Belgium)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Antistatic Brushes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Antistatic Brushes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Antistatic Brushes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Antistatic Brushes Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Antistatic Brushes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Antistatic Brushes Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Antistatic Brushes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Antistatic Brushes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Antistatic Brushes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Antistatic Brushes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Antistatic Brushes Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Antistatic Brushes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Antistatic Brushes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Antistatic Brushes Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Antistatic Brushes Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Antistatic Brushes Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Antistatic Brus

